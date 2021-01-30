Gabrielle Union is set to star in the remake of classic family comedy Cheaper by the Dozen. The renowned actress, best known to many for her staring role in Bring it On, will be joined on the project by co-star Zach Braff as the two seek to introduce the beloved story to a new generation of viewers.

The movie will mirror the 2003 version of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is being developed for Disney+. Kenya Barris, creator of Black-ish, co-wrote the script and is also producing the movie. Gail Lerner who works with Barris on Black-ish as a writer-executive producer and director, will direct.

The Cheaper by the Dozen story follows a blended family as they work to balance a new life together, with new jobs, new schools and new life challenges all adding to the comedic drama.

A major difference from the 2003 movie is that Union and Braff are an interracial couple, unlike the couple in the original, Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, two white actors. The 1950 original starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy and was based on the autobiography of the same title authored by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

Braff shared on Instagram him celebrating his new role in the film that is expected to debut in 2022.

“I dreamt I married Gabrielle Union and had 12 kids. It came true!!!! Written by Kenya Barris!!!!! Let’s GO!”

Cheaper By The Dozen makes one of several new ventures for Union. One of those ventures is a partnership between Union, Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter for a Showtime series New Money, based on a story that journalists Hill and Carter wrote about the ups and downs experienced by Black women with financial independence.

Union will produce New Money under her I’ll Have Another Productions company and Sony Pictures.

“Very overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. So rewarding to be able to embark on this journey,” the former ESPN personality wrote on Twitter.

Very overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. So rewarding to be able to embark on this journey with @KelleyLCarter and @itsgabrielleu … let’s get it!!! https://t.co/ugOkBbke9M — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 23, 2020

-theGrio