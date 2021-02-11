Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, longtime friends and former co-stars, are uniting to host their very own talk show, Tisha & Tichina Have Issues.

The friends’ show will showcase Campbell and Arnold interviewing in tandem celebrity guests with the flair and comedic drama the dynamic duo are known for. In a word, Tisha & Tichina Have Issues isn’t your parents’ talk show.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!” Campbell told ET. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

Back in 1986, Arnold and Campbell first worked together on Little Shop of Horrors. However, the veteran actresses re probably best known for bringing the funny on the iconic TV show Martin, oftentimes stealing scenes from the show’s primary star, Martin Lawrence. However, the two earned a new generation of fans with their performance as dual hosts of the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards.

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” said Arnold. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

Though Tisha & Tichina Have Issues has yet to find a network home, the ladies will also co-executive produce the show along with executive producer Andrew Jameson of Power. It is produced by Thinkfactory Media.

-theGrio