Academy Award-winning actress Regina King has recently has signed on to not only portray Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman, in an upcoming biopic, she will also be calling the shots on the project s the film’s producer.

Filming for the movie is set for later this year, and is scheduled to be directed by John Ridley, per Variety.

“Shirley Chisholm’s life as a politician and her groundbreaking career in Washington is a critical part of American history that is far too often overlooked,” said CEO David Linde of Participant, which will produce the film.

“We are thrilled to partner with John, Regina, Reina and a tremendously talented creative team to share the story of this remarkable woman with audiences everywhere.”

In 1972, Chisholm launched a gamechanging campaign for the presidency of the United States. The film will follow Chisholm’s presidential campaign of that year, with the story described as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time.”

King, a Golden Globe, Oscar, and four-time Emmy-winner, hopes the story will inspire generations, while King fans hope the project garners her even more industry accolades.

“Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film, we hope to inspire many generations to come,” said King, per a statement. “To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter.”

Ridley, a 2014 Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for 12 Years A Slave, will write and direct the picture.

“Regina’s passion for bringing a complete and very human portrait of Shirley to life has been evident since literally the day we first met. I’m very thankful to both Regina and Reina trusting me to partner in telling the story of this truly remarkable individual,” said Ridley.

The film will be produced under King’s Royal Ties Productions along with her sister, Reina King.

Chisholm’s estate has endorsed the movie through an exclusive agreement with the filmmakers, per Variety.

King has set the entertainment energy on fire of late with her seminal role in HBO’s Watchmen and her directing of One Night in Miami, among other projects.

