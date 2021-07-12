Former President Barack Obama released a list of songs he’s been jamming to this summer on social media.

Obama dropped his 2021 Summer Playlist saying he’s been listening to “a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.” It’s a tradition he’s been doing since his presidency.

The list contains a couple of household names such as Drake, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Sza, Bob Marley, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and more.

Check out the full playlist is listed below:

“Pick up your feelings,” by Jazmine Sullivan

“Switch it up” by Protoje ft. Koffee

“Holding back the years,” by Simply Red

“My Sweet Lord,” by George Harrison

“Straightenin” by Migos

“Desperado,” by Rihanna

“Leave the door open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Interlude,” by Sarah Vaughan

“Ella no es tuya (remix)” by Rocky RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole

“Tumbing dice,” by The Rolling Stones

“Astronaut in the ocean,” by Masked Wolf

“Frozen” by Sabrina Claudio

“If you really love me,” by Stevie Wonder

“Walkin’” by Miles Davis

“Exodus,” by Bob Marley & The Wailers

“Does anybody really know what time it is?” by Chicago

“Coyote” by Joni Mitchell

“Mohabbat,” by Arooj Aftab

“Didn’t cha know,” by Erykah Badu

“Allure” by Jay-Z

“Consequence,” by Kekele

“Everybody loves the sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity

“So hard,” by Nezi

“I’ll be your baby tonight,” by Bob Dylan

“Neighbors,” by J. Cole

“Good days,” by Sza

“Text you back,” by brother sundance ft. Bryce Vine

“You ain’t the problem,” by Michael Kiwanuka

“Everything…(is never quite enough)” by Wasis Drop

“The tears of a clown,” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

“Wants and needs” by Drake and Lil Baby

“Aguas de marco,” by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim

“Its way with me,” by Wye Oak

“I’ll take you there,” by The Staples Sisters

“Find a way,” by H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby

“A kiss to build a dream on,” by Louis Armstrong

“Speak your mind,” by Brandi Carlile

“Lush life,” by Ella Fitzgerald

You can check out more of Obama’s playlists at his foundation’s website here.