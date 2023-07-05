Houston is a city known for its diverse culinary scene, and when it comes to Black-owned restaurants, the vibrancy and soul of the food truly shine. These establishments not only offer delectable dishes but also provide a dining experience filled with incredible vibes. From the moment you step foot into these restaurants, you’ll be greeted with warm hospitality, lively music, and a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates Black culture. Whether you’re craving soul food, Caribbean flavors, or innovative fusion cuisine, Houston’s Black restaurants deliver unforgettable meals paired with a vibrant ambiance. So, if you’re looking to indulge your taste buds while immersing yourself in a lively and uplifting dining experience, these Black-owned restaurants in Houston are sure to leave you satisfied and inspired.

Davis Street Facebook Credit: Davis Street Facebook

5925 Almeda Rd A, Houston, TX 77004

(877) 328-4778

Davis St. at Hermann Park offers a truly remarkable culinary journey that combines Southern hospitality with a touch of world-class elegance. Their menu is a fusion of flavors sourced from the Gulf coast, the charming low country, and the vibrant streets of New Orleans. With innovative twists on classic Southern comfort food, their decadent menu takes taste buds to new heights. Nestled in the heart of Houston, the dining experience at Davis St. at Hermann Park sets the standard for Southern hospitality, with its exquisite fine dining, exceptional drinks, and luxurious ambiance, making it an unforgettable culinary adventure.

CaliHTX Credit: CaliHtx Twitter

12910 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040

(415) 240-5286

From the creators of Trap Kitchen, this new restaurant features a mixture of California and Cajun cuisine. The California-themed space has murals around the perimeter of the restaurant and indoors with a little bit of Texas flare. It is also a hot spot for amazing live HipHop performances.

FRNDS. Credit FRNDS website

2441 University Blvd, Houston, TX, 77005

(346) 335-8186

FRNDS Restaurant & Lounge aims to redefine the modern dining experience complete with remarkable food, world-class service, and the perfect ambiance. It’s crafted by Houston chef Mark Holly.

Phil and Derek’s. Credit: Phil and Derek’s Twitter

1701 Webster St, Houston, TX 77003

(281) 501-3261

Phil & Derek’s Jazz Lounge in Midtown aims to replicate the comfort of your living room while entertaining you with live music and filling your stomach with decadent soul food.

Komedy Lounge. Credit: Komedy Lounge Twitter Credit: Credit: Komedy Lounge Twitter

5060 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069

(281) 624-7654

The Komedy Lounge is a premier grown and sexy comedy lounge, where laughter and entertainment meet culinary excellence. Their stylish venue offers an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for an evening of laughter and good times. But it doesn’t stop there. Indulge your taste buds with their full kitchen, serving a delectable array of mouthwatering dishes prepared with precision and care. From savory appetizers to satisfying entrees, our culinary team ensures that every bite is a delight.