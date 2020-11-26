Defender Fit & Fine: Chrisheena Williamson

1. Who is Chisheena Williamson?
If you would like to be featured in Fit & Fine, please let us know here. http://bit.ly/DNfitandfine
Age: 37
Occupation: Risk Manager/Fitness Athlete
Education: Colorado State Univerisity
Major: Sociology
Motto: ” Do you for you”
Unknown facts: “I was born in Germany and I enjoy anime”.
Fitness start: “Health and fitness were introduced to me at an early age. I was always into sports, whether it was basketball or track while growing up. In 2013 I found myself moving to TX to be closer to the family after ending a long-term relationship and just being unfulfilled with where I was in life at that point. At that time, I had put on an unhealthy amount of weight so to get myself back on track I started working at 24 Hour Fitness. Being in that environment helped to keep me accountable and motivated. In 2016, I ended up meeting my Coach at the time, Swann Grayden, who introduced me to bodybuilding and helped me prep for my first show. After competing in my first show in 2017 I was hooked into the world of fitness and bettering myself mentally and physically”.
Fitness advice: “I would say throw away the excused and start your journey. Do it for you and reach out to folks who are knowledgeable and be open to trusting the process”.
My fitness goal: “My top personal goal for this coming year is to step on a national stage for an NPC bodybuilding show. For someone who is just getting started, I think your goals will be dependent on your own personal health journey. Make investing in your health a priority”.
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Throw away the excuses and make a commitment to yourself.
- Set small achieve able goals and then work your way to the larger goals.
- For the ladies, don’t be afraid to pick up the weights. Trust they won’t make you manly.
Social Media:
IG:@damnsheena
IG: @will2befitness
2. Nutrition: I’m a creature of habit.
“I’m a creature of habit so when it’s my off-season I typically eat the same things and cook things that are less time-consuming. I eat about 4-5 small meals a day. For breakfast, it’s typically a cup of oatmeal and egg whites. My other meals will include a few ounces of protein (typically chicken, turkey, or fish) a green vegetable, and a carb source (jasmine rice or sweet potatoes). As well I try and stay vigilant with getting in a gallon of water a day”.
“Honestly, there is no cookie-cutter diet or plan that will work for everyone. How you eat and what you eat depends on your goals, your body, and your own health history. The biggest challenge with any food or health plan is honesty. Be honest with yourself about your goals and what you are going to be willing to commit to in order to get there. Throw away the excuses”.
3. Physical: Learn what works for you and be consistent.
“I think the most effective fitness activities will include a balance of weight training and cardio. Also incorporating “mind and muscle connection” which is a conscious and deliberate muscle contraction where you focus on the tension you create during an exercise. I’ve learned the worst workout mistakes are skipping stretching before and after a workout and to neglect getting bodywork completed. Also hopping on every new fad diet will not work either. Learn what works for you and be consistent with it”.
“My top personal goal for this coming year is to step on a national stage for an NPC bodybuilding show. For someone who is just getting started, I think your goals will be dependent on your own personal health journey. Make investing in your health a priority”.
4. Mental: I love what I do.
“Being a true Capricorn I am always keeping busy. I love what I do so finding that balance has been a bit of a challenge. Like the rest of the world, the pandemic forced me to slow down and take a break which in a way was needed. What I found works for me is sticking to a schedule and setting boundaries. Be intentional about the time you set aside for fitness, family, work, and especially time for yourself”.
5. Spiritual: Prayer and faith without works are dead.
“The best thing I did for my spiritual strength was to sit down and take control of my mental health. Prayer and faith without works are dead as they say, so I had to dig and do the work to address the issues I had internally. From personal your, mental and physical health is a link. You can expect to have a healthy view of your physical self if you are battling things internally”.
“My faith, family and friends keep me motivated to be better every day but my ultimate source comes internally. Motivation must have a personal element to it because my goals are uniquely mine. I am the one who must find that drive to push myself to want to be better for myself. Anyone can push you but at the end of the day, the real work will begin with you”.