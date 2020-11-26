Defender Fit & Fine: Chrisheena Williamson

1. Who is Chisheena Williamson?

Age: 37

Occupation: Risk Manager/Fitness Athlete

Education: Colorado State Univerisity

Major: Sociology

Motto: ” Do you for you”

Unknown facts: “I was born in Germany and I enjoy anime”.

Fitness start: “Health and fitness were introduced to me at an early age. I was always into sports, whether it was basketball or track while growing up. In 2013 I found myself moving to TX to be closer to the family after ending a long-term relationship and just being unfulfilled with where I was in life at that point. At that time, I had put on an unhealthy amount of weight so to get myself back on track I started working at 24 Hour Fitness. Being in that environment helped to keep me accountable and motivated. In 2016, I ended up meeting my Coach at the time, Swann Grayden, who introduced me to bodybuilding and helped me prep for my first show. After competing in my first show in 2017 I was hooked into the world of fitness and bettering myself mentally and physically”.

Fitness advice: “I would say throw away the excused and start your journey. Do it for you and reach out to folks who are knowledgeable and be open to trusting the process”.

My fitness goal: “My top personal goal for this coming year is to step on a national stage for an NPC bodybuilding show. For someone who is just getting started, I think your goals will be dependent on your own personal health journey. Make investing in your health a priority”.

Top 3 fitness tips:

Throw away the excuses and make a commitment to yourself.

Set small achieve able goals and then work your way to the larger goals.

For the ladies, don’t be afraid to pick up the weights. Trust they won’t make you manly.

Social Media:

IG:@damnsheena

IG: @will2befitness