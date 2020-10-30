Defender Fit & Fine: Claudia Soto

1. Who is Claudia Soto?

Age: 31

Occupation: Business Owner/Pilates Trainer

Education: Texas State University

Major: General Studies

Motto: “Connect to everything, attach to nothing.”

Unknown facts: “I am the youngest of 15 kids. Also, I am a first-generation Mexican American. I am the only member of my family born in America, in Houston. My parents had a business in Mexico, sold it and came to America. I’ve had to watch the difficult time my older siblings have had trying to navigate the immigration process. I truly believe my purpose centers around bridging some sort of gap, whether it be immigration, fitness or people.”

Fitness start: “I have always been active. I played sports in high school, middle school and in college. In 2016, I got really active when I was offered a corporate job. I began hanging out with trainers and learned more about fitness and myself. Looking at my Instagram page, people would ask, ‘What do you do to stay fit?’ That’s when I began to think that I could be helpful to others.

“Also, I had a health issue and lost a lot of muscle. Fitness helped me to get back to me. I worked out at a Pilates studio and took time to focus on myself. The Pilates instructor took me under their wing, and I fell in love with Pilates. Pilates its more of a niche form of physical fitness. People who do Pilates understand fitness overall but want to go deeper into it. They want to explore something outside of the norms. It was new back then, but now people are into it.”

Motivated by: “My parents motivate me and my siblings to find purpose within ourselves and to continue our story. We are all creating our story through our family. These stories will be told for generations to come. It’s our job to pick up the seeds our parents have planted and to be the best versions of ourselves they can imagine.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to be happy with my body. I’ve fluctuated from being skinny and anorexic to feeling like my jeans were too tight. I look at what’s going on around me that’s causing my weight to fluctuate. I look at my habits. My fitness is a reflection of my life.”

Fitness advice: “Challenge yourself. Any workout is a great workout. The best workout is one when you feel like you’ve pushed yourself and pushed through the pain barrier.

“Just try something…anything. We are the middle of a pandemic where everything is different, we have a roller coaster of emotions, and weight can fluctuate. Find something you can do in the comfort of your home. If you need someone to motivate you, ask a friend to try some things with you. You’ll be surprised by how fun it is. I have many friendships that have started that way.”

Claudia’s top 3 fitness tips:

1. Learn your body. Everyone is different. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Learn your body type and what’s good for you.

2. Try different things. Try it and see what works for you.

3. Everything that taste good is not good for you.

Social Media:

IG: @claudia_evelin

IG: @sweatandsoulfitness

IG: @sweatandsoulapparel

Twitter: @sweatandsoulfit

Facebook: @sweatandsoulapparel

Youtube: @sweatandsoulTV

Free Sweat & Soul House virtual wellness studio app: