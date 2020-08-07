Defender Fit & Fine: Crystal Wickliffe

1. Who is Crystal Wickliffe?

Age: 45

Occupation: Teacher, TLC Sales Distributor, Founder/CEO Strong4SickleCell

Education: Texas State University | Texas Woman’s University

Major: B.S. Healthcare Administration | MBA

Motto: FEEL: Fitness – Empowerment – Energy – Lifestyle

Unknown facts: “I didn’t start working out until I was 36.”

“Also, I am a first grade teacher. I absolutely love teaching and incorporating mindfulness activities like meditation, breathing and yoga poses. Regarding going back to school, there is no perfect response or solution on how to reopen schools this year. Everyone has to do what’s best for their family and give grace to leadership and teachers as we are navigating unchartered waters. We also must be understanding of other parents’ decisions to choose virtual or face-to-face. I miss teaching, seeing my babies and getting their hugs. This year will be different, but I will create a classroom culture of love, respect, learning, acceptance and fun because I am a teacher!”

Fitness start: “My start occurred when I put on weight from being busy with two young children and not taking care of myself. My neighbor invited me to a workout class, and I’ve been committed ever since.”

Fitness goal: “It’s hard to narrow it down to just one. For me, the most important fitness goal is body awareness and balance. Meaning, I want my overall physique to be lean muscle. I also want wider range of motion and flexibility.”

Fitness advice: “Be gentle with yourself, stay committed and trust the process. Take pictures to track your progress and be honest about your goals and the work you are willing to put in to achieve it. Don’t compare yourself to someone else – especially with people you see on Instagram. Nutrition is especially important. You have to get control over what you are putting inside of your body.”

Social Media:

IG: @cryswic | @f.e.eldaily | @strong4sicklecell