Who is Mahoganey Bell?

Age: 29

Occupation: Online Fitness Coach & ECE Education Coordinator

Education: The University of St. Thomas

Major: BA in Psychology

Motto: “Life’s hard, no one said it was going to be easy. You want it, go get it.”

Unknown facts: “I’m a huge Naruto fan! And i mean before Meg the Stallion made it a thing lol. For me it’s all about the character development; you watch the characters really grow up, change their ways of thinking as they mature and deal with real life issues we all can relate to.”

Fitness start: “I’ve been an athlete all of my life- playing basketball and running track. It wasn’t until after I graduated high school that I didn’t have a physical outlet anymore. So after a few bumpy semesters I got into lifting, thanks to my now husband Leo. Who pushed me to try new things and branch out. Now I’m hooked!”.

Fitness advice: “Try different things- all fitness is not the same and you may find yours in whole different scape of this world. It’s not all about getting in a gym; maybe it’s running on a track, learning how to box or trying jiu jitsu. There are so many outlets for fitness, don’t limit yourself.”

My fitness goal: “To be the best me in whatever I chose to do- jiu jitsu, powerlifting, bodybuilding etc.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Show up everyday- no matter your mood, show up for yourself.

Listen to your body- we’re all different and move and function in our own way. Don’t let IG’s promo reel of perfection distract you.

Do it for the right reasons- at the end of the day this is a lifestyle, cliche I know. But if you really want it to stick and see the progress you want you have to know the why and it needs to be good for you.

Social Media:

IG: @allmightymeaux

IG: @minibutmightyfit

Website: www.minibutmightyfit.com

Nutrition: The only meal I have that’s consistent is breakfast, everything else is based on what I feel like eating at the time.

“I’m currently practicing intuitive eating as I have no goals that require me to cut or bulk in weight any time soon. The only meal I have that’s consistent is breakfast, everything else is based on what I feel like eating at the time”.

“But basically it’ll be clean, high in protein moderate to high in carbs depending on when I’ training and low fat.”

“Breakfast: 2 eggs, 2 egg whites, 1/2 cup oatmeal, 2 pieces turkey bacon, fruit and daily greens.”

Physical: Easy wins and hard AF loses but you keep pushing.

“I hate cardio but you throw on some boxing gloves or a GI and I’m all in for a fire session. I’d say most people mess up in the kitchen; not eating enough to fuel their workouts properly which misleads them when they step on the scale and don’t see the weight coming off”.

“Also keep in mind a scale accounts for your WEIGHT: thats fat tissues, water, muscle, bone like the entirety of your being. Don’t focus on the scale so much, using pics as a gauge is much better in documenting your progress and body recomposition.”

“The same goes for anyone stepping into their fitness journey. It’s called a journey for a reason; it’ll be filled with up’s and down’s, easy wins and hard AF loses but you keep pushing”.

Mental: I compartmentalize just about everything.







“I compartmentalize just about everything: time block scheduling; work stays at work and only exists when I’m on work time”.

“Family is anytime when I’m not working and fitness is apart of my family’s lifestyle. We all have our thing; some are runners, others lift or practice another form of sport. We go to each others competitions and training sessions etc.”

Spiritual: I’m a good person and I help where I can.

“I don’t really “do” anything. I live my life, I’m a good person and I help where I can. Whatever happens is out of my control so I’m not going to stress, just be blessed.”