Who is It’s Hollywood Al?
Occupation: Public Figure
Education: The University of Houston
Major: Business Management
Motto: “Wake up every morning and think about what you wanna do, and you find out what at you wanna do and do it!”
Unknown facts: “I’m the oldest of 18 and I’ve read the Bible five times and currently reading it for sixth.”
Fitness Start: “I got hit on the field playing football in college and as I started working out, girls started saying I was sexy
Fitness advice:
“Clean eating is a must, but you have to stay committed to it as a lifestyle, not temporary. “
My fitness goal: “To maintain the body I have.”
Top 3 fitness tips:
1. Clean Eating
2.Stay focused on your goal.
3. Never Give Up
Social Media:
IG: @itshollywooodal
TikTok: @itshollywooodal
Facebook: itshollywooodal
Nutrition: Clean eating is a must, but you have to stay committed to it as a lifestyle.
“Breakfast: Oatmeal with light butter, brown sugar, strawberries, and banana’s Mid-day meal: Meal prep of protein, veggies, and brown rice. Snack: Yogurt. Dinner: Grilled or baked fish, asparagus, and sweet potatoes. Side Note: I do eat a few carbs, snacks, and junk, but when I do, I work out just as much! “
“I am what I eat, so when I eat things like junk food, I know I have to workout harder.”
ADVICE: “Clean eating is a must, but you have to stay committed to it as a lifestyle, not temporary. “
Physical: The biggest mistake is not stretching.
“On Friday, I do two sets of ten on benchpress of 225 lbs.
“The biggest mistake is not stretching.”
Mental: My motivation is my daughter.
Balance of Life: “I prioritize my time accordingly and my manager keeps me on track.”
My Motivation: “My daughter, so that I leave a legacy behind for her. My FANMALY and in the forefront is God.”
Spiritual: I read the Bible every day!
“I read the Bible every day!…I’ve read the Bible five times and currently reading it for 6th.”