Who is It’s Hollywood Al?

Occupation: Public Figure

Education: The University of Houston

Major: Business Management

Motto: “Wake up every morning and think about what you wanna do, and you find out what at you wanna do and do it!”

Unknown facts: “I’m the oldest of 18 and I’ve read the Bible five times and currently reading it for sixth.”

Fitness Start: “I got hit on the field playing football in college and as I started working out, girls started saying I was sexy .”

Fitness advice:

“Clean eating is a must, but you have to stay committed to it as a lifestyle, not temporary. “

My fitness goal: “To maintain the body I have.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

1. Clean Eating

2.Stay focused on your goal.

3. Never Give Up

Nutrition: Clean eating is a must, but you have to stay committed to it as a lifestyle.

Grilled Salmon with Asparagus.

“Breakfast: Oatmeal with light butter, brown sugar, strawberries, and banana’s Mid-day meal: Meal prep of protein, veggies, and brown rice. Snack: Yogurt. Dinner: Grilled or baked fish, asparagus, and sweet potatoes. Side Note: I do eat a few carbs, snacks, and junk, but when I do, I work out just as much! “

“I am what I eat, so when I eat things like junk food, I know I have to workout harder.”

Physical: The biggest mistake is not stretching.

“On Friday, I do two sets of ten on benchpress of 225 lbs.

Mental: My motivation is my daughter.







Balance of Life: “I prioritize my time accordingly and my manager keeps me on track.”

My Motivation: “My daughter, so that I leave a legacy behind for her. My FANMALY and in the forefront is God.”

Spiritual: I read the Bible every day!

"I've read the Bible five times and currently reading it for 6th."