Who is Micah Grigsby?

Age: 20

Occupation: Fitness Entrepreneur | Hardpoint Fitness

Education: Ridge Point High School

Motto: “Remain Resilient”

Unknown facts:

Cereal Addict

I can jump very high. I have Been catching oops since I was 16.

Fitness start: “Wanting to Increase my Athletic Ability for sports.”

Fitness advice: “Do it for you, don’t do it for anyone else.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Overall Health before anything else

Do your Research

Never be afraid to ask questions

Social Media:

IG: @kinghardpoint_

Nutrition: I just start by focusing on having 3 to 4 balanced meals daily.

“I typically eat whatever I like because I’ve always had a high metabolism, however, this does take a toll on my workout performance so when I want to get back on track I just start by focusing on having 3 to 4 balanced meals daily along with a protein shake. “

“Anyone that wants to improve their daily eating habits should just start there. 3 to 4 balanced meals daily and always making the next right decision in the kitchen.”

Physical: My most effective fitness activities are weight lifting and HIIT Cardio.

“My most effective fitness activities are weight lifting and HIIT Cardio. “

“Everyone should be lifting weights if they want to change their physique. Including people that want to burn fat. Cardio is cool but weight training shapes the body and build your daily metabolic rate.”

Mental: Plan ahead but live in the moment!

“You must prioritize time for everything. Plan ahead but live in the moment!”

Spiritual: Daily Self Reflection, Prayer, and Meditation. Casual Fasting.

“Daily Self Reflection, Prayer, and Meditation. Casual Fasting.”