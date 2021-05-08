Whitewashing history

ReShonda Tate Billingsley

I’m going to give Texas Republicans their props. They are masters at “The sky is falling” messaging. Their latest ‘These-minorities-are-trying-to-erase-us’ move is scaring white folks into believing that teaching kids diversity is somehow a bad thing. The Texas legislature is really introducing bills to change the state’s civic education curriculum by advancing bills that would restrict the discussion of current events and public policy in the classroom and prohibit critical race theory in public schools. If you think that’s not a big deal, just look in Southlake, Texas, a community northwest of Dallas. ‘Anti-woke’ candidates who opposed critical race theory in schools swept local elections recently and took over the school board. They managed to scare voters into rejecting a school diversity plan as an effort to indoctrinate students with a far-left ideology that would “institutionalize discrimination against white children and those with conservative Christian values.” The landslide for conservative Republicans came nine months after progressives on the school board introduced a plan to instate critical race theory in the local school curriculum and force educators to take diversity training and other so-called anti-racism courses. They’re going to do everything they can to whitewash our history. Let us not forget the Dallas teacher last year who was teaching students that Black folks loved their masters and were happy to be slaves. Yeah, look for more of that with this move.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

The hate is real

Former President Barack Obama can’t even promote the COVID-19 vaccine without getting hate from FAUX News. And Hater-in-Chief Tucker Carlson is leading the pack, calling Black America’s most beloved president “a creepy old guy.” Carlson attacked Obama and other celebrities for trying to get people motivated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Yeah, he’s really out here throwing dirt on folks who want Americans to get vaccinated and therefore prevent the spread of an infectious disease. In a recent public service announcement for Yahoo News—which was posted to Yahoo News’ TikTok account, which largely targets young folks—Obama encouraged them about getting the shot. Seems pretty harmless, right? Well, not if you’re a mediocre white man who has a TV show that targets other mediocre white men and their wives. Carlson described Obama as “some creepy old guy telling your children, your little kids, to take medicine whose effects we do not fully understand” and somehow turned a vaccination PSA into the evil workings of the Democrats. Can someone tell that dude there is no COVID-19 vaccine for young children. Oh, wait, those are facts and facts don’t matter to this guy.

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock (Trump); Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (Zuckerberg)

Ban upheld

Former President Donald Trump won’t return to Facebook. Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, Trump’s social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter. Unfortunately, the board said they must re-evaluate in July. Hey Zuckerburg, keep the ban forever! Let’s leave the lies and hate on Trump’s new blog on his website.

Report for jury duty

The recent Jury Appreciation Week in Harris County got me to thinking…How many of you got your notice for jury duty, then tossed it aside? Wait, don’t answer that. Just know that doing that is something we as a people have got to stop. The Derrick Chauvin case is proof positive of what’s possible when the makeup of a jury is racially diverse. The only way that’s going to happen is if we show up. So make sure you answer the call!