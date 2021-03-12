Goodbye Grenita

As a product of the Houston Independent School District, I will always root for the district to succeed and I was hoping that board members would see the woman to help them do that, was the woman that HAS been helping them do that. Unfortunately, despite the fact that Dr. Grentia Lathan has led the district through one crisis after another, the district showed her no love, using and abusing her until she finally said ‘Enough!’ And I’m not even mad at her for shooting the district I love, the deuces. Dr. Lathan is headed to Springfield, Missouri where she will continue to make an impact and hopefully be appreciated. Our loss is Springfield’s gain.

ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Back in business

Well, it’s official: Texas is 100% back in operation. I know that sounds insane considering the fact that we just crossed the threshold of 2000 COVID-19 deaths, we have new variances popping up all over the city, and people continue to die. lives continue to be lost. But hey, Gov. Greg Abbott appeased his base and that’s all that matters. No, seriously, that’s all that matters. But don’t gripe about it, be about it. Vote in 2022.

Cancel culture

I was among the thousands who tuned into the Coming 2 America sequel. Yes, it was extra. Yes, it was different from the first. But I laughed like I haven’t in a long time (and we all could use some laughter). So imagine my surprise when I saw some folks ready to cancel the movie because of a “rape” scene. What scene, you ask? (So did I). When Leslie Jones’ character drugged Eddie Murphy’s character and they had sex. A few weeks ago, we canceled Dr. Seuss because of racist images in his old books. This week, it was Pepe Le Pew. The French cartoon skunk that was always trying to force himself on another skunk is being ripped to shreds for “promoting rapist culture.” Sometimes we stay doing the most. At the rate our cancel culture is going, when it comes time for real issues, real concerns, real things worth canceling – nobody will listen. I’m not saying you don’t have to be concerned that Pepe tried to force his kisses onto another skunk…but I am saying…though we are not a monolithic people, don’t we have bigger battles to fight?

Royal problems

I’ll admit, I’m not one to be too concerned with the Royal family. But I did catch tidbits of Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview and all I can say is, wow. During the two-hour appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed the problems had ruptured relations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, illuminating the depth of the family divisions that led the couple to step away from royal duties and move to California last year. The most shocking thing (although it really shouldn’t be)….the couple talking about concerns from some about the skin color of their son, Archie. All kinds of scandal in the palace, but y’all worried about that baby’s skin color. Okay. Of course, the right is bashing the couple for doing the interview. I say talk on. Take the hood off the racist culture in Buckingham. And oh, yeah, Oprah is still queen.

Trump is still all about Trump

There’s a battle brewing with The Republican National Committee and Donald Trump. The RNC is using Trump’s name in fundraising appeals and the former wanna-be dictator isn’t feeling it. The RNC said they have “every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech and will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.” Basically, Trump said he doesn’t want his money used for anyone he doesn’t like. Don’t they know Trump is about Trump and the only person he wants making money off his name is him. #TrumpAintLoyal