Each year, Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc. hosts their signature fundraising event to provide programs that empower at-risk children and help reduce the impact of poverty faced by many families in the community. This year’s event is the “Harlem Renaissance Soiree,” a 1920s-themed affair that celebrates the intellectual and cultural revival of African American music, dance, art, fashion, literature and more.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony and Grammy award-winning singer and actress in the hit Broadway Musical Hamilton, is bringing her philanthropic expertise back to her hometown of Houston. She’s joining forces with the ladies of The Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc. Houston Chapter as the honorary co-chair for their annual fundraiser. Recognized for her exceptional performances, Goldsberry understands the significance of a well-executed production, and this event promises nothing less.

Goldsberry is co-chairing this event alongside her mother, Dr. Betty Sanders, a founding member of Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc. The Harlem Renaissance Soiree is scheduled for November 4, 2023, at The Majestic Metro in downtown Houston from 7 pm to 11 pm.

“The Harlem Renaissance Soiree is our 2023 premiere fundraising event. It’s a festive and fun opportunity to connect with friends and kick-off the holiday season. More importantly, all ticket proceeds will benefit local needy families for Christmas and throughout the new year. Additionally, funds will support our READ Program which provides books and literary experiences for children in underserved communities,’ said Donya Gardner, founder of the event.

Founded in Houston in 1999, Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc. has expanded to include eight other cities across the country. Committed to embodying the true spirit of Christmas throughout the year, the organization provides assistance to families year-round.

“This ‘Party with a Purpose’ continues our ‘gift of giving’ tradition that pays dividends to the families we serve. It promises to be a celebration of the intellectual and cultural revival of African-American excellence in music, dance, art, fashion and literature,” Gardner said.

For more information, visit https://givebutter.com/HarlemRenaissanceSoiree