Houston METRO will receive $21.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration to aid in the organization’s transition from diesel buses to electric ones.

The federal grant will help cover the cost of 20 electric buses, as well as electric charging equipment, according to METRO Chief Strategy Officer Alan Clark.

“It really advances our plans to not only provide better customer experience, but to improve the environment by eliminating those diesel bus emissions from these vehicles,” Clark said.

The new buses will bring the total number of full-sized electric battery METRO buses to 40 within the next year, Clark said.

He added that the federal funding will help the organization reach it’s goal of fully transitioning to zero-emission vehicles by 2030 — a plan laid out in METRO’s Climate Action Plan, which board members adopted last year.

“It’s a major step to reducing emissions for our region and improving the air quality, particularly in those neighborhoods that have been historically disadvantaged, often suffering from other bad environmental factors,” Clark said. “We are looking to really improve the experience for our bus riders and for the people who live along our bus routes.”

This comes after Houston received $21 million earlier this week from U.S. Department of Transportation to help revamp a section of Telephone Road with wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and accessible bus stops.