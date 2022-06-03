HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels.

On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four Black-owned Food Trucks within blocks of each other that are dishing up some of H-Town’s best “must-try” flavors this summer!

Chunky’s Hot Chicken Food Truck, located at 4906 Almeda, is a new Houston-born Food Truck that serves some of the best authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Fish in town! Founder Jarrett Milton, who also co-founded the Houston Sauce Pit Vegan BBQ Food Truck, lived in Nashville for four years and has captured all the heat, spice and flavor of legit Nashville Hot Chicken and brought it to the Third Ward with a Texas twist!

Chunky’s Hot Chicken offers Nashville-style Whole Wings, Catfish, Sandwiches, Tacos, Nachos, Po Boys, and a new Hot Chicken Salad for summer, served fresh with bacon, tomato, lettuce, sweet boiled egg, and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing! The Food Truck offers daily specials including Taco Tuesdays – Three Hot Chicken Tacos for $5, Wing Wednesdays- Three wings and fries for $10, and Thirsty Thursdays- Hot Chicken Salad for $8 and a Free Coke! Hours: Tuesday – Saturday; 12:00pm-8:00pm, Sundays; 12:00pm-6:00pm.

Hibachi Bros Grilled Entrees



Hibachi Bros Food Truck, located at 4501 Almeda, is Houston’s first authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck. The gourmet Food Truck features 100% Halal, authentic Japanese grilled Hibachi Entrées with Filet Mignon, lobster, shrimp, salmon, chicken, New York Steak, and vegetarian options, served with five homemade signature sauces made fresh daily!

Everything is made from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients and the highest quality Halal meats and seafood, with a menu that includes their own signature specialty items like the grilled Hibachi ‘Bro-Rito’, summer refreshers like Green Apple Lemonade Samurai Juice, and tasty homemade frozen Italian Ice-style Samurai Ice treats, that are fat free and allergy-friendly, with no dairy, gluten, soy, or peanut, in four fresh fruit flavors!

Launched in 2021, Hibachi Bros Food Truck is not far from Texas Southern University, where Dempsey Robinson, the 24-year-old Co-Founder and Los Angeles native, played football and earned his degree! The Truck caters to the late-night crowd, open Wednesday-Saturday 5pm-12am, and Sundays from 3pm-10pm.

Houston Sauce Pit Food Truck, located at 4906 Almeda Rd, is the city’s first 100% Vegan BBQ Food Truck. The Truck launched in 2020 with Chunky’s Hot Chicken founder Jarrett Milton to offer barbeque-loving vegans and the vegan-curious a place to find healthier, fresh options for authentic smokey-sweet Texas BBQ flavors and sides!

Houston Sauce Pit Food Trucks offer a 100% vegan menu full of hand-crafted, smoked-on-site meatless barbecue dishes like Loaded Brisket Mac, BBQ Smoked Wangs (wings), Tacos, Nachos, Burgers and Sandwiches, along with Smoked Loaded Elote’ (street corn on the cob), Loaded Vegan Potatoes, and a variety of sides, all made-to-order and prepared fresh on site! Hours: Tuesday-Saturday – 12pm-8pm and Sunday from 1pm-6pm.

TLH Express Food Truck



Turkey Leg Hut Express Food Truck, located at 4830 Almeda Rd, provides a great grab-and-go option for those craving a taste of Turkey Leg Hut’s world-famous Stuffed Turkey Legs without the wait for restaurant seating and carry-out ordering, especially on the weekends when lines wrap around the block!

The Food Trucks, one is always located across the street from the restaurant on Almeda and another travels to pop-up locations across the city, serve Turkey Leg Hut’s signature Cajun Bowls and famous, oversized Turkey Legs; slow smoked, flavored, and stuffed with culinary delights like Cajun Crawfish Mac & Cheese and Shrimp Alfredo, or finished with Hennessy Cognac or Ciroc Mango Habanero Glazes!

The TLH Express Food Truck on Almeda is open seven days a week from 11am-7:30pm. For weekly pop-up locations follow them on Instagram @turkeyleghut!