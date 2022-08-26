Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.

The path to homeownership is an important process, requiring time and dedication. To ensure the long-term success of homeowners, Houston Habitat’s Homeownership Program prepares prospective homebuyers for the responsibilities of homeownership. The virtual homeownership fair on September 24 was designed to provide a no-risk, no-cost way to learn the basics of becoming a homeowner and how to apply for a Houston Habitat home.

“Finding affordable housing continues to be a challenge, but even amidst economic adversity, homeownership is achievable,” said Houston Habitat Executive Director Allison Hay. “Habitat’s Homeownership Program is designed to help low-income families purchase a home so that they can begin building a financial foundation for generations to come. If you are interested in purchasing a home and don’t know where to begin, our virtual Homeownership Fair is the perfect place to start.”

The homeownership fair will feature practical how-to sessions, Q&A with experts, and a warm welcome from Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2. The session lineup includes:

How to Become a Houston Habitat Homeowner

A general overview of the Houston Habitat Homeownership program including qualifications, application process, and home specifics.

Why You Need Good Credit and How to Achieve It

Credit Scores are an important part of becoming a homeowner and help perspective buyers get the most affordable mortgage. Find out why a credit score of 620 is necessary and how to get there.

Homebuyer Assistance Programs

A general review of all the programs available for first time homebuyers including the City of Houston, HELB, Bootstrap, and Community Land Trust. Learn how the Houston Habitat team can help perspective homebuyers identify and apply to the right program.

Mortgages 101

A general overview of the mortgage and lending process and what perspective home buyers need to know.

For more information, visit www.houstonhabitat.org.