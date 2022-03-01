By Jimmie Aggison

Monday, I traveled to Butler to catch the playoff boys basketball game between Madison and Angleton. The game started off promising in Madison’s favor but once Angleton settled down and made minor adjustments, there was no answer for their outside shooting. In the end, Angleton moved on and Madison’s season came to and end. Tuesday, I traveled to Clear Brook to catch the much-anticipated girls play off game between Summer Creek and Shadow Creek. The gym was packed and the stakes were high. Summer Creek went traded baskets with Shadow Creek up until the 2nd quarter of play. Once the 2nd quarter began, Summer Creek found a way around the zone Shadow Creek played due to an inside size difference. Wednesday served as a day of much needed rest. Thursday, I traveled to the Historic Emancipation Park to cover a Wells Fargo press event that highlighted upcoming grants geared to minority businesses. Friday, I was back on the hardwood in Cypress Texas watching the boys from Cy Creek take on Elkins. Elkins looked like a favorite in the beginning of the year, but the sharp shooting shown from Cy Creek was unstoppable when needed. Cy Creek moved on and Elkins’s season came to and end. Saturday was cold and dreary; many would say rodeo weather. So, to top off this week I stopped downtown to catch the Houston Live Stock and Rodeo Parade. Where should I go next?