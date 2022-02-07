After casting the vision 14 years ago to construct a new worship facility which was unveiled four months ago, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church will hold a formal dedication ceremony of its facility later this month.

On January 29, 2022, church leaders and congregants will dedicate the new 80,000 square-foot Cathedral and Christian Education Complex which took two years to complete and opened October 2021. The facility features a spacious atrium, bookstore, café, conference room, and administrative offices. The 2,800-seat Cathedral features a state-of-the-art audio-video and lighting installation, a 60-foot LED panel, and an exterior water feature.

The 56,000 square-foot Christian Education Complex houses classrooms, a nursery for infants, and multipurpose meeting space and will soon be used for children’s worship as well as adult, youth, and children’s Bible studies.

The new facility is a welcome relief, says Senior Pastor Marcus D. Cosby, who says it is three times the size of the previous worship space.

“We simply outgrew our Sanctuary even with four worship services spanning 10 years due to supernatural numerical growth of our congregation,” he said. “It became our new normal.”

Currently holding two Sunday worship services, Pastor Cosby is thankful to open the doors of the new facility for members and the public. For now, the capacity has been reduced in the Cathedral for the safety of worshipers. The virtual worship experience remains intact.

Pastor Cosby looks forward to celebrating 60 years of service to the community in the new worship space on June 5, 2022. He says seeing his vision come to fruition is awe inspiring. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the church to close the campus in March 2020, it did not halt construction.

“The shutdown provided unencumbered access to the construction teams so they could do their work more expeditiously without the interruptions of a busy church campus,” he said.

With in-person worship no longer a possibility, Pastor Cosby and his leadership staff launched a virtual worship experience coined “Wheeler Wherever.”

“We’re dedicating this building to honor and glorify our magnificent God who allowed us to continue worship and hold on to the vision of a new worship space,” he said. “As Psalm 118:23 says, this is from the Lord and is His doing; It is marvelous in our eyes.”

Dr. Cosby has served as senior pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church since 2004. Founding Pastor Emeritus William A. Lawson founded the church in 1962 with 13 charter members. Pastor Lawson retired in 2004.

For more information, call the church at 713-748-5240 or visit www.wheelerbc.org/events.