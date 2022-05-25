Today: HPL hosting George Floyd Commemorative Lecture

In memory of Houston native George Floyd, whose murder by a police officer ignited worldwide protests, the Houston Public Library (HPL) will host its inaugural commemorative lecture today, to be delivered by Mayor Sylvester Turner, and will include the Mayor’s proclamation of May 25 as George Floyd Remembrance Day.

Dr. Melanye Price, endowed professor of Political Science and Inaugural Director, The Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Social Justice, Prairie View A&M University, will offer opening remarks. The Ridge Point High School Choir and composer Dr. John Cornelius will provide special musical tributes.

This event is for invited guests only but will be live streamed on the Houston Public Library Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. central.

Joining Mayor Turner and Dr. Price will be George Floyd family members; HPL Director Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson; and Houston City Council Members Abbie Kamin and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.