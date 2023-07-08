The Baptist Church has long been a place of refuge for African Americans and Houston is no exception. In fact, it’s home to one of the oldest Baptist churches in Texas, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. I’m not even going to begin to ruffle any holy feathers by calling out the best Black Baptist Churches, because they’re all wonderous in their own ways. But we are highlighting a few in various parts of town. Drop over to our social media page and shout out your church.

An image of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Credit: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004

(713) 748-5240

One of the most popular Baptist churches in Houston, Wheeler is a staple in the Third Ward community. The church’s mission is to be a worshiping, witnessing and welcoming congregation committed to a spirit of excellence in the praise of the Almighty God through Jesus Christ; the Christian Education of children, youth and adults for the maturation in the faith; and worldwide ministry for the promotion of peace and justice in every aspect of life.

People attending service at Fort Bend Baptist Church Credit: Fort Bend Baptist Church

Fort Bend Baptist Church

1900 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, Texas 77478

( 281) 980-8322

The Fort Bend Church was founded upon the following five pillars: Trust, Kindness, Compassion, Faith, and Liberal Giving.

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church and people attending service. Credit: Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church

3015 N MacGregor Way, Houston, TX 77004

(713) 524-6578

Good Hope continues to expand its ministries and campus. Their Word of Hope Ministries, Inc. is a preaching and teaching television ministry designed to inform, equip and inspire you to fulfill your greatest God-given potential.

An advertisement for The Luke Church.

The Luke Baptist Church

2380 S. Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77396.

(281) 548-2001

The Luke is a community of Bridge Builders who seek to worship and celebrate God’s active presence in our lives by participating in transformative ministry to the whole person through spiritual development, social engagement, economic empowerment and health awareness.

Service at Silverlake Baptist Church Credit: Silverlake Baptist Church

Silverlake Baptist Church

1865 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX 77581

(281) 997-6006

Silverlake Church, known as “The Church Beyond Sunday,” dedicates its existence to teaching the complete word of God to the entire family, especially the youth.