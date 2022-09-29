The U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Educational Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 19 historically Black colleges and universities as leaders in its premiere international educational exchange, Fulbright Program. Among them are three Texas schools including Texas Southern University.

These institutions have demonstrated noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and promoted Fulbright program opportunities on campus.

According to the State Department’s release, this recognition delivers on the Department’s commitment to diversity and “striving to ensure that its participant reflect U.S society and societies abroad.

“HBCUs are an important part of the American and global higher education communities, providing life-changing exchange opportunities for American and international students, faculty, and administrators alike,” said Lee Satterfield Assistant Secretary of State for ECA. She shared her hopes that these institutions’ success encourages all HBCUs to engage more with Fulbright and with the State Department.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S government’s flagship international educational and cultural exchange program. An estimated 8,000 merit-based grants are given annually to accomplished students, scholars, educators, artists, and professionals in various fields. Since the program launched in 1946, more than 400,000 people from more than 160 countries have participated in the program.

In the last two academic years 96 U.S and international Fulbright grantees either came from or were placed at 33 HBCUs nationwide.

On Nov. 3, a Fulbright HBCU Virtual Workshop will feature representatives of Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders sharing best practices for HBCUs to leverage Fulbright Program engagement to support students and faculty, increase campus internationalization, and build global networks.

Fulbright HBCU Leaders 2022

Texas Southern University: Houston

Huston-Tillotson University: Austin, TX

Jarvis Christian University: Hawkins, TX