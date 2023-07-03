Houston is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the US, so it should come as no surprise that we have some of the best and most unique cigar bars in the country. Both men and women in the Bayou City have made a favorite pastime of hanging and taking in a good stogie. We took a look at some of the top Black-owned cigar bars in the area (and this one was a hard one because there are so many to choose from). Head over to our social media page and let us know your favorite place.

International House of Stogies Facebook

1833 Richmond Pkwy, Richmond, TX 77469

(281) 762 – 7459

This richly decorated and spacious lounge in Richmond allows you to enjoy a cigar, a cognac or a cocktail. I’m not a cigar smoker and this is one of my favorite places because it’s a whole vibe. You can relax on one of their leather couches while the staff cuts and lights your cigar. Or you can reserve a table and enjoy the full experience with friends. They have an agreement with the delicious New Orleans restaurant next door so you can order food (the oysters are everything), take in good music and just vibe all the way out.

Credit: Sweet Lips

7425 Highway 6, ste 200, Missouri City, TX 77459

(281) 208-7963​

This boutique cigar lounge carries premium cigars produced in small batches, as well as popular brands in limited quantities. This is one of my husband’s favorite spots to chill out, watch the game, or just enjoy a good cigar. They have a membership program that allows you to come anytime, day or night. Members enjoy a locker to store their cigars and liquor. I especially like the outdoor patio seating.

3932 Old Spanish Trail suite #B, Houston, TX 77021

(832) 831-7131

If relaxed, chill, and anything but pretentious is what you’re looking for, look no further than this cigar lounge near Third Ward. Inside, you’ll find two main cigar rooms and a large humidor. The first room has numerous seating options as well as TVs and a full bar ready to serve any beverage to pair with your chosen cigar. The second room is a little smaller and more intimate, sporting less seating and TVs, and is perfect for a quieter smoking session. Apart from the amazing selection of cigars and the neighborhood vibe, the wall of amazing cigar photography is sure to get you an Instagram worthy moment while at Sweet Lips. There’s a reason this place is named sweet lips. They have quality flavored cigars with exotic flavors for women/men that are heavily flavored and sugar tipped for the ultimate taste and sweetness.

Emit Cigar’s Facebook

2725 Town Center Boulevard N Ste R, Sugar Land, Texas 77479

(281) 868-3648

Whether you’re traveling through Houston for work or if you’re living in the area and are in the market for an upscale cigar bar in Sugarland/Houston, Emit Cigars is the spot. Vibe setting jazz plays as you enter the luxury establishment, and you’re immediately greeted by a personable, knowledgeable and warm staff. The decor and setup is perfect for a relaxing cigar by yourself or with a group of your friends or family. And if you’re looking for a great weekend activity, they have a live band on most Saturdays. With an exquisite collection of fine cigars and cigar accessories, Emit Cigars is sure to keep you more than satisfied. What more is there to say than Emit Cigars is the spot? If you’re in the Houston area and are looking for a chill and relaxed setting to enjoy a cigar, you gotta put Emit Cigars at the top of your cigar bar list.

Credit: Our Legends

5312 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004

(346) 980-8096

This unique atmosphere for cigar lovers seeking an exceptional experience is perfect for enjoying a quality cigar at a quality location surrounded by quality people has always been a dream of a successful accomplished individual.