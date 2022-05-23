A Sister to Sister talk about healthcareDr. Wanda MottOB/GYNTexas Children’s Pavilion for Women Participate in improving the healthcare of all Black Women.Dr. Lorna McNeill PhD, MPH Professor and Chair in the Department of Health Disparities at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center GOD, Meds and the Black Community issues with Mental Health careDr. Dana Billups Bradley Psychiatrist Texas Children’s Hospital Baylor College of Medicine Knowing Your Anatomy helps to understand your organismDr. Alauna Curry, PsychiatristPrivate Practice Advocate for yourself in the bedroom. Dr. Angela JonesRelationship & Sex TherapistGet Centered Counseling Vaginal Dryness solutions and nutritionDr. Crystal HadnottNutritionist @ Synergy Total Holistic Health & Wellness Failure is a part of SUCCESSDr. Chimson Oleka Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecologist Talking to Parents about your healthDr. Janice Beal,Mental Health CounselorBeal & Associates One Key to Success Dr. Julianne M. Pollard-Larkin, PhDAssociate professor, Department of Radiation Physics The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center