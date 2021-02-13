The UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastic team has done it again. UCLA student-athlete Margzetta Frazier has gone viral with a new floor routine paying homage to pop music icon Janet Jackson. She’s following in the social media “footsteps” of teammate Nia Dennis who also went viral recently for her floor routine celebrating Black culture, showcasing both her gymnastic prowess along with the music of Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tupac Shakur.

Frazier’s routine features Jackson’s music and even mirrors her choreography from mega-hits “Nasty” and “If.” Frazier earned a score of 9.925 in the competition for the routine that was all about “Control.”

Frazier has had an “Escapade” of a collegiate career, performing at a high level “Any Time, Any Place.” In her third year at UCLA, there have been no “Velvet Ropes” to hold back Frazier who has excelled on the gymnastics team which she’s been a member of since her freshman year. According to her profile on the school website, in 2019, she made First-Team All-American on uneven bars, Second-Team All-Pac-12 honoree on uneven bars, and in her vault debut at the Collegiate Challenge, she won her first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, among other accolades.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Margzetta Frazier of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor exercise during a meet against the BYU Cougars at Pauley Pavilion on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

A year ahead of her recent “What Have You Done For Me Lately” viral moment, Frazier won the first-ever Pac-12 Coaches’ Choice Award, finished the season ranked No. 10 nationally on bars, hit all 16 routines she competed, with 15 going 9.8 or higher, and scored a career-high 39.550 to place second in the all-around against Boise State during her sophomore year in 2020

Before coming to UCLA, she was a 2017-18 U.S. National Team member and the all-around silver medalist at the 2018 Birmingham World Cup.

The world has taken notice, including Janet “No, my first name ain’t baby” Jackson. As the clip made rounds on Twitter, Ms. Jackson herself shared the video, showing love in the process. Jackson quote tweeted the original upload by UCLA and added the hashtag “#iLuvIT” and tagged Margzetta with three black heart emojis. She also shared the video on her Instagram feed with the same caption.

To say Frazier was taken aback upon seeing Jackson’s re-posts is an understatement.

“WOKE UP SCREAMING,” Frazier tweeted. “I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE”

WOKE UP SCREAMING I LOVE YOU I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

Apparently, UCLA knows how to get the party started. Before Frazier’s viral moment, Dennis took social media by storm.

“And, of course, I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture,” said Dennis of her show-stopping Jan. 2021 routine. “I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality, and of course I had to shout out LA because we out here, UCLA.”

The next month, Dennis has social media abuzz again with this routine:

-theGrio