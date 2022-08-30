Houston-Eisenhower 4-4star wide receiver and special teamer Ryan Niblett, a University of Texas commit, is a 4.4-speed guy that can take a slant or screen and go yard anytime in a game. To begin his senior campaign Niblett was more than ready to go after running a 65-yard sprint to the endzone on the first offensive play of the season. Niblett later matched that touchdown with a TD off a slant in the red zone against Katy Morton Ranch.

In track & field, Niblett is amongst the top 30 wide receivers in the Rivals rankings, ranking 2nd in the 100 meters, 3rd in the 200 meters, and 3rd in the long jump.

The Defender spoke with this young phenom to discuss his style of play, playmaker abilities, the University of Texas commitment, and more.

Style of Play

“Speed. I got a lot of speed so I describe it like Tyreek Hill.”

Playmaking

“When we need a fourth down I will get that fourth down for them.”

Love of The Game

“Competition. I love to compete against other people as good as me.”

Keys to Success

“Staying humble and praying.”

Advice to Others

“Stay humble, do what you love, and listen to your coaches because they know best.”

About Ryan Niblett

Instagram: @ni3lett

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180 lbs.

G.P.A: 3.2

Athletes He Studies: Tyreek Hill and Devante Adams

Artist Listening To: Polo G

Shoutouts: “My mom for giving me the opportunity to be here.”