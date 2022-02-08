After an action-packed National Signing Day, these are the Top 5 Commits from H-Town to Watch Out for on the Collegiate Level.

Chris Marshall, Wide Receiver/Shooting Guard, Ft. Bend Marshall HS, Texas A&M Commit

Since Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson played baseball and football professionally decades ago, the days of the dual athlete remained a myth after college. But I wouldn’t doubt the determination and skill sets of 6-foot 4-inch wide receiver and shooting guard Chris Marshall. When Chris Marshall was asked about his intentions to be a dual-sport student athlete on the college level, Marshall stated, “At Texas A&M I intend on doing both (football and basketball), playing football at the beginning of my semester and end it off with playing basketball.” “I am more than ready for that challenge. I have been told so many times you can’t do that but I am ready for the challenge.”

Harold Perkins, Edge Linebacker, Cypress Park HS, Louisiana State University Commit

The most highly recruited football player in the city is “Coming Back Home” after linebacker and running back Harold Perkins committed to his native state selecting Louisiana State University while the tunes of Louisiana artist Choppa’s “Choppa Style” banged in the background. I’m looking forward to seeing “Big Perk” make a huge impact on the LSU defense early and often for the next three years in the SEC.

Denver Harris, Cornerback, Galena Park North Shore HS, Texas A&M Commit

Unfortunately, we didn’t really get to see Harris as much as we intended this season due to a knee injury that lingered throughout the season. However, this does not hide the fact Harris is a shutdown corner that can make hit-stick tackles. While most people remember the game-winning touchdown from North Shore’s most recent 17-10 state championship win over Duncanville. I recall the big hit Harris (a cornerback) made on Duncanville’s star running back that was having a field day on the night. Harris is a gamer no doubt about it.

Makenna Marshall, Track & Field, Langham Creek HS, Princeton Commit

While seeing what players do on their various fields of competition is a blast, it will also be interesting to see what is in store for this 2x All-State shotput and discuss recruit Makenna Marshall after she received her opportunity to study and compete at an Ivy League school. “With the utmost gratitude, I am proud to announce that I am committed to continuing my academic and athletic development at Princeton University. I would like to thank my PARENTS, teachers, coaches, family and friends, and anyone else who didn’t give me a crazy look when I spoke of my dreams!” Marshall comments on her social media.

Samayra Thomas, Forward/Wrestler, Kashmere HS, Paul Quinn Commit

Similar to Chris Marshall, Samayra Thomas also intends to participate in two-sports on the collegiate level. In high school, Thomas made her presence felt on the basketball court leading Kashmere to a district championship as a junior and then qualified for the state tournament in wrestling with a top 10 finish.