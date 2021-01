Listen to this audio of Defender CEO Sonny Messiah Jiles as she explains why the State Of Black Texas virtual event is important for you to attend.

Join us for the State Of Black Texas virtual event on Thursday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Guest speakers include Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Sen. Royce West of Dallas and Texas Sen. Borris Miles of Houston. Click here for more information.