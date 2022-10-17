The SWAC has announced the punishment for the Prairie View-Southern pre-game fight and it’s a steep one.

Both institutions were hit with multiple one-game student-athlete suspensions. The schools are incurring hefty fines as a result of the pre-game fight that took place between several football players from both schools at Panther Stadium on Oct. 8.

A total of 21 players (11 from Southern and 10 from PV) have each been suspended for one game. Southern received a $7,500 fine while PV was hit with a $10,000 fine.

The SWAC said in a news release Monday that following a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the fight violated the conference’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct. The league did not identify the suspended players.

It’s unclear how the suspensions will be distributed as it’s unlikely that all of the players will be suspended for the same game.

Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell has said the fight started after Southern players stomped on the Panthers logo in the middle of the field during pre-game warmups, which is seen as a sign of disrespect. It wasn’t long before a melee began.

Southern, which is coached by former PV head coach Eric Dooley, went on to win the game 45-13.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior,” the conference said in its release. “We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.”

Prairie View was hit with a higher fine because the league said it failed to comply with the SWAC’s Gameday Management Decorum.

The Panthers had a bye week last weekend and will face Lamar in a non-league game Saturday. Southern, which was also off last weekend, is hosting non-conference Virginia-Lynchburg on Saturday.