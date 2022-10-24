For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching.

Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023.

Texas college and universities:

1. Rice University 6. SMU 2. University of Texas at Austin 7. Southwestern University 3. Trinity University 8. Austin College 4. Texas A&M University 9. LeTourneau University 5. University of Dallas 10. University of Houston

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest costs, 900 U.S based higher-education institutions were compared based on 30 key measured compiled into seven categories:

Student Selectivity Cost and financing Faculty resources Campus Safety Campus experience Educational Outcomes Career Outcomes

For example, Rice University is ranked #1overall for its Admission rate, Student-faculty ratio, Gender and Racial Diversity, Graduation Rate and Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Texas at Austin (1 = Best; 25 = Average; 50 = Worst):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 38 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 28 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 35 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 7 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Are one of these schools on your list? Which ones do you feel should be on the top 10? Let us know.

To view the full report visit: Best College and Universities Overall