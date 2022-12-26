A Defender Special
These are the stories that captured our interests all year long.
Though 2022 had the promise of moving us past the COVID-19 pandemic and insurrectionists hell-bent on further suppressing Black votes, those realities remained with us, along with many more that showed themselves in the year’s big stories, city and statewide.
Battle of the Canvas
Comicpalooza
Honoring Ray Carrington
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Former Yates High School Student Kaylon Beck poses with her former teacher Ray Carrington during Through A Cultural Lens Honoring Ray Carrington III held at Theory Studios on June 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Earlie Hudnall and Ray Carrington III pose with Ray’s grandson during Through A Cultural Lens Honoring Ray Carrington III held at Theory Studios on June 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Guests attend Through A Cultural Lens Honoring Ray Carrington III held at Theory Studios on June 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Ray Carrington and former Yates Students pose for a group picture during Through A Cultural Lens Honoring Ray Carrington III held at Theory Studios on June 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Former Yates High School students attend Through A Cultural Lens Honoring Ray Carrington III held at Theory Studios on June 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Former Yates High School students attend Through A Cultural Lens Honoring Ray Carrington III held at Theory Studios on June 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
Houston Gun Buyback Program
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Firearms expert takes guns from a vehicle during the Houston Gun Buyback Program on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks during the Houston Gun Buyback Program on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Firearms that have been bought back during the Houston Gun Buyback Program on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Long lines as locals hope to sale their firearms during the Houston Gun Buyback Program on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Firearms expert safely checks the chamber of a gun during the Houston Gun Buyback Program on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Firearms expert takes a gun from a vehicle during the Houston Gun Buyback Program on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
Luncheon With Rev. Jessie Jackson
Lyons Ave. Renaissance Fest
Newsome Presents
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sneaker Summit
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Steve Francis poses with his watch line at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Diamante Waines holding the off white lot 12 Dunks ($450) and Brandon Wilmore holding the black cement 3’s ($500) at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: DJ spinning tunes at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Be Someone artists at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Maxo Kream, Ike Kream and D Slim Kream at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Ryan Lee holding the Carmine 6 ($400) at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Pablo Joya spent over $8,000 on shoes and poses with the 27 pair he bought at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Diane from Hype Beast Garsal poses with the yellow Greatful Dead Bears ($1,100) at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Jordans on display at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Sauce Walker and shoe enthusiast pose at the Houston Sneaker Summit held at NRG Arena on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
Trae Day
TSU Tiger Ball
MORE FROM THE DEFENDER