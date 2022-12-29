A Defender Special

These are the stories that captured our interests all year long.

MLK Day at the Children’s Museum

We teamed up with the Children’s Museum Houston to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the museum’s 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 15, 2022. Brought to you by State Rep. Garnet Coleman, the event commemorates Dr. King’s legacy and his powerful call equality, justice and the end of racism in America during the civil rights movement.

State of Black Women Health Forum

Our second State of Black Women Health Form took place at HISD’s Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy on May 18, 2022. The popular event is two-fold, with student assemblies in the morning and an adult program beginning with a reception at 5:30 pm and a program at 6:30 pm. Health questions from the audience were answered by Black medical professionals who commonly address the health care needs unique to Black women. A host of sponsors, including H-E-B, Texas Children’s Hospital, The University of Texas M.D.Anderson Cancer Center, JPMorgan Chase, City of Houston Health Dept, Hillday Public Relations and The Steve Fund, helped make this event at resounding success!

Juneteenth Faith Leaders’ Breakfast

Juneteenth Faith Leaders Breakfast sponsored by KelseyCare Advantage. The event was designed to introduce the new Defender Community Central Channel and other digital products while focusing on the benefits of KelseyCare Advantage.

Juneteenth Faith Leaders’ Breakfast sponsored by KelseyCare Advantage. The event was designed to introduce the new Defender Community Central Channel and other digital products while focusing on the benefits of KelseyCare Advantage.

HBCU Presidents Classic

HBCU Presidents Classic

Defender Network’s signature event “The HBCU Presidents Classic” celebrating the leadership and achievements of Texas Southern University and Prairie View University was held on Thursday, Aug. 25, just ahead of the annual Labor Day Classic.The event sponsored by Amegy Bank featured informative and entertaining dialogue between the Prairie View A&M University President Dr. Ruth J. Simmons and Texas Southern University President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young moderated by Defender Network Education Reporter Laura Onyeneho.

“Woman King” Movie Premiere

"Woman King" Movie Premiere

Almost 400 guests attended the highly anticipated film screening starring the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. Black women and men of all ages and backgrounds were welcomed with the red carpet treatment.

Early Voting Rally

Early Voting Rally

The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Houston, the Houston Defender Network and Texas Children’s Hospital came together to hold an Early Voting Rally at the historic Emancipation Park in an effort to garner some urgency ahead of the upcoming early vote.

Smart Marketing Open House

Smart Marketing Open House event held at the ION Center in Houston, Texas.

Local businesses come together to hear about how the Defender network can help them boost their business to more in the community.