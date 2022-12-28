A Defender Special

These are the stories that captured our interests all year long.

Bellaire vs Shadow Creek Bellaire vs Episcopal Cy Ranch vs Cy Lakes Cy Ranch vs Cy Lakes HISD All Star basketball game HISD All Star basketball game Summer Creek vs Shadow Creek Summer Creek vs Shadow Creek Furr vs Strake Jesuit Clear Brook vs. Dickinson Clear Brook vs. Dickinson 1 / 11

High School Basketball

Hoop season came and many teams competed. Some had dreams and some actually had a chance. Bellaire had a chance. However, the question remained, could they get over the hump in playoffs? Bellaire made a deep run in playoffs reaching the 4th round and had a promising team in the 2021-2022 season, but injuries showed up when they least needed them to. With their star player on the bench due to a leg injury, Bellaire would be no match for high powered offense in Shadow Creek, who would beat them 72-42. Cy Ranch would go deep in playoffs as well but lose in the 4th round to Duncanville 59-72. On the girl’s side, Summer Creek would only lose 3 games all season. They made it to the 5th round of playoffs and would come up short 41-65 against South Grand Prairie which ended their promising season.

HISD would host Senior Fest, an All-Star Basketball Game in which HISD provided four $1,000 college scholarships to two male and two female student-athletes.

Furr guard Jacobee Giles leads his team to a promising 2022-2023 season.

CE King Bayou Bowl Madison Madison Madison vs. Sterling Shadow Creek vs Manvel NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville NSvsDuncanville Westfield vs. Hightower Westfield vs. Hightower Westside vs. Alief Taylor Atascocita 2 / 19

High School Football

Football season came down to a handful of teams. CE King, Westfield, and North Shore. Depending on the bracket everyone was going to meet one of these powerhouse programs and ultimately fall. Atascocita would fall to North Shore, CE King would fall to Katy, Westfield would fall to Duncanville and when the dust settled, the scene was set for North Shore vs. Duncanville for the 6A Division I state title for the fourth time in five years. Each time North Shore walked away with the victory until Duncanville stopped the streak. This year Duncanville would go on to stop North Shore’s QB on a much-needed fourth-down conversion to seal the victory. Duncanville would go on to win 28-21.

Lamar Softball Milby Milby Sam Hoston Sam Houston Sam Houston softball Clear Spring Softball 3 / 7

High School Softball/Baseball

Milby’s baseball program made it to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

After a home run, Lamar welcomes their teammate to home plate.

Houston math and science baseball player making a sliding catch in the outfield.

Houston math and science pitcher throwing heat.

Houston math and science softball pitcher throwing heat

Clear Springs player attempting a bunt.

State Track Meet State Track Meet State Track Meet State Track Meet State Track Meet State Track Meet HISD regional track meet 4 / 7

High School Track

Some teams did well in regionals but fell short of making it further.

Summer Creek’s Donovan Bradley won silver in the 110m Hurdles and bronze in 300m Hurdles.

Fort Bend Marshall boys did what they do best in the 4×200 meters relay and that is capture gold. Marshall’s Michael Patterson Gerald Holmes, Jonathan Howard and Kameron Williams finished the relay more than a full second in front of the competition with a 1:23.60 time. The Buffs 4×400 meters relay team then matched the 200-meters team winning a gold medal in the event.

Fort Bend Marshall girls 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter relay teams (Tairah Johnson, Brittney Green, Janai Williams and Cesley Williams) finished with silver medals clocking in at 46.26 and 1:38.05 respectively.

The ladies of Fort Bend Bush 4×100 meters Relay team that consists of Raylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant and Amariya Hardeman captured a gold medal in the event with a 45.33 time.