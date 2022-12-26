Greetings,

Boy, what a year! As a news junkie who absorbs politics like it’s water, I was disheartened by the state of political division in our country. Over the last few years, it seems as if decency, respect, morals, and values have evaporated not just from politics, but so many aspects of our lives in general. But as a glass-half-full type of woman, I’m hopeful about 2023.

As 2022 began, I was hopeful that things were about to turn around. After all, we’d just off two of the hardest years of most of our lifetime with the pandemic. We had to adjust to our new normal. And that’s just what we did. And so I have no doubt, that’s what we will do again. There is a reason the front mirror is bigger than the rearview mirror. Because while we need to be cognizant of what’s behind us, our true vision lies in what’s ahead.

One thing I know is that we grew stronger through this challenging time. We dug deep inside ourselves and uncovered that hidden wellspring of resilience — that ability to rise in the face of an obstacle. To find meaning in a year of challenge and change, it is essential to pause and reflect on the lessons we have learned and how we have grown. Take this time to do just that and you’ll be amazed at what you uncover.

Hopefully, 2023 will bring a better, brighter and less-politically divisive year for us all. Let’s look forward, and know that no matter how long it takes to turn around (and even if it doesn’t) we gon’ be alright. Resilience is in our DNA.

Peace and Blessings,

ReShonda