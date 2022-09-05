What is better than owning a clean nail polish brand? A Black-owned one. Many may or may not know that, but beauty products marketed toward Black women are more toxic than other beauty products. Unfortunately, Black women are exposed to much more toxic chemicals due to beauty regimens than other races.

So we must gather brands that wouldn’t cause harm to our readers but have your nails look fabulous this summer. Here are five Black-owned, clean nail polish brands we all need!

Black-owned Clean Nail Polish Brands

Here are our top five brands that you and your nails will not get enough of. There’s a color for every occasion.

OOO Polish – Symantha Wechie-Onyechi is the creator and founder of OOO Polish. The vibrance of the brand is just a reflection of her vibrant personality and knowledge of Africa. Mischo Beauty – Kitiya Mischo King developed her formula for bold and non-toxic nail polish. She was pregnant with her son when she couldn’t find any existing brands that would do that for her. Mischo Beauty was born in 2013, and in 2021, it made the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things! Their philosophy of not harming has been there from the beginning and still rings true. Rooted Woman – India D. Williams founded Rooted Woman after a six-month hiatus from work while she took a journey to improve her wellness. Traditional Woman nail polishes promote self-care through ethical and non-toxic ingredients and make polishes in small batches. Habit Cosmetics – Founder Aja Frierson wanted to fill a void in the beauty space – a lot of brands were doing a few things well, but she still couldn’t find everything she needed in one product. Habit cosmetics delivers non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free products in sustainable packaging with multi-tasking formulas and colors that are on trend for all skin tones. Pear Nova – Founder Rachel James used her love of luxurious items as inspiration to create the Pear Nova nail polish brand. The Pear Nova colors are bold and inviting, the formula is non-toxic and vegan, and the process is cruelty-free.

Don’t worry because there are more brands that our community is just waiting to discover! What is your favorite Black-owned, clean nail polish? Comment below!