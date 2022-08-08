Who doesn’t love summer mornings? Nothing compares to the tell-tale chill of morning dew on the grass and the sun peeking through your window—unless it’s a fresh, sweet breakfast brimming with your favorite fruits to start the day!

As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But did you know that packing your first meal with fruits can increase your energy and metabolism? Luckily, fruits aren’t just delicious. Those natural treats are high in fiber and antioxidants. Fiber is a wonderful nutrient to incorporate into your breakfast because of its filling properties. This also makes it more challenging to overeat, allowing your metabolism to kick into gear. Antioxidants are equally as essential to flush out any unwanted substances in your body while leaving you feeling refreshed after you’ve eaten. Doesn’t everyone want to start their day rejuvenated, full, and energized?

Including fruits in your breakfast doesn’t have to be a gourmet-level task, either. Plenty of fruity combinations take no longer to prepare than it takes you to open your pantry. Any of these recipes are guaranteed to give your summer an energetic feeling to kickstart your day.

This dish is straight from grandma’s recipe book. It’s light, sweet, and has enough variety in its fruity ingredients to guarantee that you meet your nutritional needs. Not only is the recipe delicious, but you can whip it up relatively easily and store it for mornings to come. With nothing but glowing 5-star reviews, Taste of Home says this tangy recipe is the perfect food for those quiet, relaxing mornings when you don’t feel like preparing a large spread. It’s also high in fiber, vitamins, and protein, and (bonus!) is low-calorie. Don’t waste another morning without this in your life!

Everyone loves a good pizza. Although it typically isn’t the most nutritionally valuable food to begin your day, A Spicy Perspective found a way to incorporate your favorite summer flavors into a healthy alternative. These breakfast pizzas are easy, fast, and fun to make. Plus, its high concentration of beneficial minerals, fibers, and antioxidants won’t leave you with the same heavy feeling as traditional pizza. In the words of Dean Martin, “that’s amore!”

Photo: – – via 123RF

Even though some of the best things in life are simple, some breakfasts are worth the extra effort. How could anyone go wrong with the sweet mixture of maple and pear alongside the savory taste of ricotta cheese? Baked Bree swears by this recipe. Take 30 minutes out of your morning to enjoy this faux-fancy meal. This recipe is just the thing for a healthy, wholesome, flavor-bursting breakfast that will excite you to see what the rest of your day has in store!

Yogurt and fruit are a popular morning combination—and for good reason. However, regular yogurt can sometimes be more fattening and calorie-dense than you’d like for a truly healthy breakfast. Thankfully, substituting it with Greek yogurt will give you the best of both worlds: nutrition and flavor! This recipe from Everyday Dishes calls for a mix of colorful, flavorful fruits alongside thick, sweet greek yogurt, almonds, and oats. The combination is aesthetically pleasing, healthy, and downright delicious all at once!

These adorable fruit parfaits are a quick, fun breakfast to leave you ready to enjoy your day! Whether you frequently have busy mornings or like to take it slowly to start your day, this morning meal is fast, easy, and delectable! The Busy Baker uses the perfect summer fruits to make you feel like you’re sitting on the beach with your favorite book. It’s also transportable and versatile in its packaging and fruit variety!

Fruit punch is a summertime favorite, a classic flavor that is no stranger to a hot summer’s day. This fruit salad is unique because it tastes suspiciously like the artificial flavoring of fruit punch found commonly in juices. But the best part is that this recipe is healthy and extremely easy to make! All Recipes gives this dish a 5-star rating—it seems too good to be true! Shall we compare thee to a summer’s day?

Kick your day off with one of these filling, delicious recipes you’re likely to make again and again!