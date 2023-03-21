Did you know that if you have a chronic heart condition, you may be at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia? It’s a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can put you in the hospital or even be life-threatening.
The heart and lungs are teammates — working closely together to ensure the body has the oxygen-rich blood it needs to function properly. Often, the close connection between the heart and lungs means that common health problems, like irregular heartbeats, exercise intolerance, sleep apnea and pneumococcal pneumonia, can affect both organs — even if you think it’s only affecting one. That’s why it’s so important to take a holistic approach to helping protect your health.
Adults 65 or older and adults 19 or older with certain underlying medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and chronic heart disease, are at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia.
So, if you have a chronic heart condition, you may be at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia — and getting vaccinated against it is one of the best ways to help protect your health.
Even if you’ve already had a previous pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine, your healthcare provider may recommend additional vaccination to help prevent the disease. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination today and visit knowpneumonia.com to learn more.
