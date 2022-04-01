What comes to mind when you think of nutrition? Perhaps you think of working out consistently, mindful eating, or even vitamins. All of the above are wonderful habits that will contribute to your physical well-being.

A strong diet is another essential aspect, especially for those maintaining their health in the face of aging. Omega-3 Fatty 3 acids are highly beneficial, especially for active agers. Luckily, human bodies can produce most of the healthy fat we need, either from previously-stored fat or certain foods. However, these fats are linked to preventing immunodeficiency diseases, heart disease, joint pains, and other ailments that people are more vulnerable to as time goes on.

You might be thinking: “These are wonderful benefits, but what is an Omega-3 fat?” This is a healthy fat found in cell membranes that enable the efficiency of cell receptors. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, “they provide the starting point for making hormones that regulate blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of artery walls, and inflammation.” These are all things that will likely be extremely useful when considering and lightening the effects of aging. The most useful of these traits is preventing heart disease, which is the number one leading cause of death in the U.S. Not only will these polyunsaturated fats decrease your risk of heart disease, they are shown to lower blood pressure.

Best of all, incorporating these foods into your diet isn’t just simple—it’s delicious! Some of the food you might already have in your pantry can lead you towards all of the previously mentioned health benefits. The National Institute of Health lists four food groups as the best possible foods to meet your Omega-3 goal. Plus, most of these items are multi-purpose—they can be snacks, meals, or ingredients in your most beloved recipes.

Fish

This delicious seafood dish is one of the most Omega-3-abundant foods available. Plus, there are dozens of fish to choose from and thousands of recipes to keep meeting your fatty acid goal for the day. Whether you’re a fan of savory salmon, mouthwatering halibut, or herring, the occasional oyster, or tasty trout, all are jam-packed with heart-healthy Omega-3 fatty acids. These fish are perfect for the main dish at your next get-together, be it a family gathering or dinner party.

Photo: fcafotodigital via gettyimages.com

Flaxseed

Flaxseed is another ingredient that is brimming with Omega-3 fatty acids. Not only do you receive all the benefits of Omega-3 food, but you also reap the digestion benefits of the fiber found in flaxseed. Of course, you might not want to eat flaxseed by itself. This ingredient is perfect on top of yogurt with fruit, mixed into your morning omelet, favorite muffin recipe, or your morning pancake.

Nuts

These delicious little snacks are already perfect for an in-between-meal treat, but are also a strong source of protein and Omega-3. Specifically, walnuts are rich with Omega-3 fatty acids and can be mixed with virtually anything. Try adding them as a garnish on your coffee cake, in your granola, or even having a handful to hold you over in between meals. Although there are plenty to choose from, walnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts, hazelnut, and pecans are guaranteed to give your body the highest dose of Omega-3.

Plant Oils

Next, another vital source of healthy fatty acid can be fish and plant oils. These are filled with fatty acids that allow your body to fight back against heart disease and inflammation. However, this is another source that is probably not best to consume on its own. Try using this ingredient in delicious recipes like plant-based salad dressing, orange cake with olive oil, vegan butter, and much more.

No matter your preference, meeting your daily requirement of Omega-3 fatty acid is easier (and yummier!) than ever. Options are endless, and the benefits of this polyunsaturated fat are likely to increase your health and decrease your likelihood of handling arthritis, inflammation, and heart disease. Give these delicious fats a try!