(BPT) – With warm sweaters, hot drinks and the holidays approaching — winter can be a magical season to spend quality time with family and friends. The last thing you want is to become sick with an illness like pneumococcal pneumonia and miss out on precious time with loved ones. Fortunately, there are ways to help protect yourself so you can continue enjoying all this festive season has to offer.

Here are some proactive measures you can take to protect your health this winter:

Wash your hands regularly

Wear layers in cold weather

Exercise regularly

Get plenty of sleep

Eat a balanced diet

And get vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia

What is pneumococcal pneumonia?

Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks and can even put you in the hospital or be life-threatening.

Who is at risk?

If you’re 65 or older, or 19 or older with certain underlying medical conditions, like asthma, diabetes or chronic heart disease, you’re at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia and vaccination can help protect you.

What else should I know about pneumococcal pneumonia?

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike at any time of year and vaccination is available all year round, so the winter is a great time to get vaccinated as we slow down to embrace the joys of the holiday season.

Even if you’ve already had a previous pneumonia vaccine, your healthcare provider may recommend another vaccination for additional protection.

Be there for the moments that matter this holiday season and help protect yourself today. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination and visit knowpneumonia.com to learn more.

