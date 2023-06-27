If you or someone you love has diabetes, you already know how essential insulin is for managing the disease every day. Today, 8.4 million Americans rely on insulin to manage their diabetes, making access to this crucial medication more important than ever.

In March of 2023, Lilly announced plans to reduce the cost of its most commonly prescribed insulins and automatically cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance, to help make it easier for people who use Lilly insulin — regardless of insurance status — to access this crucial medication.*

“Earlier this year, we further delivered on our commitment to provide affordable insulin for people with diabetes by making it easier for people to access Lilly insulin for $35 through an automated cap at the pharmacy for people with commercial insurance, so that people who use Lilly insulin can access it for no more than $35 per monthly prescription,” said Mike Mason, executive vice president and president, Lilly Diabetes and Obesity.

How the insulin cap works

Making insulin affordable for people living with diabetes has always been a top priority for Lilly. With this latest initiative, Lilly is automatically capping out-of-pocket costs for its insulin at $35 per monthly prescription for people with commercial insurance. This means that the $35 per month cap is implemented automatically at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance.

But even if you don’t have insurance, or do not use a participating pharmacy, you can still get Lilly insulin for $35 per month. Simply go to InsulinAffordability.com and download the Lilly Insulin Value Program savings card.

Through these actions, Lilly continues to make it easier for people with diabetes to access affordable insulin.

Spread the word with #TaptheCap and help kids with diabetes

To help ensure that people with diabetes know how to access affordable insulin, Lilly is teaming up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and professional baseball player Adam Duvall to launch a nationwide effort called “Tap the Cap” to increase awareness of insulin affordability solutions for people living with diabetes.

“I know firsthand the physical and emotional burden that living with diabetes can have,” said Duvall, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2012. “The last thing a person should have to worry about is how to get affordable insulin, and that’s why I’m glad to be helping to make sure people know how easy it is to ‘Tap the Cap.'”

To encourage people to spread the word about how to access their insulin for $35 or less per month, Lilly invites everyone to share a photo on Instagram or Facebook with the #TaptheCap filter and the hashtag #TaptheCap.

For every post with this hashtag, Lilly will make a contribution to ADA’s summer camps across the U.S. These camps support the unique care needs of children living with diabetes, offering the opportunity to make lifelong memories while learning from others who can relate to their experiences. ADA camps provide a medically safe environment where children with diabetes can enjoy a fun-filled summer camp experience while learning how to better manage their diabetes.

For more information about #TaptheCap, visit Lilly.com/insulin. To learn more about the ADA’s insulin affordability work, visit Diabetes.org/insulincost.

*Terms and conditions apply. Automatically applied at the majority of retail pharmacies for those with commercial insurance. Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from Lilly’s $35 solutions. But federal law provides that Medicare Part D beneficiaries also pay no more than $35 per month for insulin.