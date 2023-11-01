If you take a prescription medication, have you ever skipped a dose or refill due to cost? If so, you’re not alone. Taking medication as prescribed is essential to your health, but it’s difficult to choose between your own well-being and your financial well-being. One potential solution to this dilemma: personal prescription importation.

Prescription medications used to treat chronic or long-term conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease are a part of everyday life in many American households. In the past 12 months, 57% of adults aged 18 to 64 took prescription drugs at some time, according to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, 37% or 123 million Americans have skipped filling a prescription due to costs, according to a poll released this year by YouGov America. Inflation and economic uncertainty have put even more pressure on Americans’ budgets recently.

Now new survey and price comparison data from the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) reveals that if you want to save money on your prescription medications, you may want to consider getting your prescriptions from a licensed pharmacy in Canada.

Canadian pharmacies offer potential savings

Americans choosing to import their prescription medications from licensed Canadian pharmacies report saving an average of $4,920 a year and an average of four times or 400% the savings compared to U.S. pharmacies, according to the CPPI survey.

The survey results reveal a trend of increasing savings for patients importing medications from Canada year over year for the last five years. Americans importing their prescription medications from Canada reported saving an average of $410 per month, compared to U.S. costs. Additionally, 99% of respondents in the report would recommend importation to their friends and family members.

“I have a heart condition where my insurance does not cover the cost of the $650 prescription. I’m able to buy my medication at close to cost from a Canadian pharmacy, saving me $600 a month,” said Jordan Chiappetta of Illinois.

Mary Libby, a registered nurse in Maine, had a similar experience. “Prior to being able to order my medication from Canada I was paying over $300 per month for cholesterol medication, which has no generic in the United States. I am able to get a 3-month supply from Canada for $85 which includes shipping,” she said.

How to find a safe pharmacy

If you’re considering prescription importation, it’s important to only work with licensed pharmacies in Canada. All pharmacies must be licensed to be approved by the Canadian International Pharmacy Association. CIPA has a long history of oversight of online pharmacy businesses, conducts periodic inspections of all dispensing facilities and has robust safety and privacy protocols to ensure patient safety.

Websites accredited by CIPA will always meet these requirements that help you feel confident you’re working with a safe, reputable pharmacy:

Require a valid prescription before dispensing medications

Obtain demographic and medical information and maintain a health profile with medication history to avoid adverse drug interactions

Have a licensed pharmacist on staff to supervise dispensing of medications and provide consultation upon request

Protect the privacy and confidentiality of your personal records and contact information

Publish contact information for customer service

Sell quantities of approximately a 3-month supply at a time

Disclose pharmacy location prior to purchase

Visit PersonalImportation.org to learn more and find a licensed Canadian pharmacy. Learn more about how much you can save so that your health and your finances can both be a priority.