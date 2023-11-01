COVID-19 is still here, and sadly, we still see deaths due to the virus. CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against getting seriously sick from COVID-19 during the fall and winter virus season. The good news? Most people living in the U.S. can still get an updated COVID-19 vaccine for free even if they don’t have insurance or their insurance doesn’t cover all the costs.

Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from the worst outcomes of COVID-19:

Vaccination is still the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. The virus that causes COVID-19 continues to change, and protection from COVID-19 vaccination declines over time. New COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, and with the possibility of another surge in cases this fall and winter, getting an updated vaccine is a safer way to build protection against future serious illness than getting sick with COVID-19.

People who are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines have a lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 than people who are unvaccinated or have not completed the recommended doses. An updated COVID-19 vaccine can help restore protection that has likely decreased since previous vaccination and provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. If you’ve already had COVID-19, the vaccine can offer added protection and decrease your chance of hospitalization with a new infection.

Most people can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. Updated COVID-19 vaccines are available to most people living in the U.S. at no cost through their private health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid plans. Check your insurance plan for coverage details and to find a provider in your network. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program may also receive a vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program.

Even if you’re uninsured or your health plan doesn’t cover all the costs of a COVID-19 vaccine, adults can still get an updated COVID-19 vaccination at no cost through CDC’s Bridge Access Program. There is no enrollment process for eligible adults to get no-cost COVID-19 vaccines through Bridge Access. Providers participating in the Bridge Access Program will ask about your health insurance status during your vaccine appointment to confirm eligibility.

As with vaccines for other diseases, people are best protected when they stay up to date. The Bridge Access Program ensures adults without health insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover COVID-19 vaccine costs have access to this important preventative measure.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines through the Bridge Access Program are available in your community at the following locations:

Select local healthcare providers

Select HRSA-supported health centers

CVS, Walgreens, and eTrueNorth partner pharmacies

Visit vaccines.gov to find an updated COVID-19 vaccine and providers participating in the Bridge Access Program.



