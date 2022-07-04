Imagine this—the sun is warm and setting over the horizon, and the breeze is perfectly cool as you gather your family and closest friends for a delicious pot-luck dinner.

The spread of food is colorful and bright, and your plate is overflowing with various summer dishes. That’s the spirit of the season, right? However, it isn’t always easy to find fan-favorite recipes for your summer celebrations that are healthy, enjoyable, and easy to make.

Watermelon Feta Salad

What says summer like a ripe, crisp watermelon? This is the perfect recipe to add a little extra personality to an otherwise everyday summer staple. Not only is this recipe excellent for sharing, it leaves you with a fresh taste and clean feeling, all while making you want more. Additionally, this recipe takes under 30 minutes to prepare. It’s an easy dish to whip together last minute for a fun night in or to bring to an event. You can also add extra ingredients, like mint, onion, or arugula, to make it uniquely yours. This recipe is a must-try—don’t miss out!

Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos

Tacos are a classic fan favorite, and the addition of the lemon zested battered shrimp takes this recipe to the next level. Although it can be the perfect meal year-round, this recipe adds a special mango salsa and fresh feta and tomatoes, making it irresistible in the hot summer sun. The delicious, 50-minute recipe from Jessica Gavin boasts a 5-star rating. It really is too good to be true. Do your loved ones a favor by sharing this mouth-watering meal.

Photo: Wavebreak Media Ltd via 123RF

Lemon Chicken Piccata

Pasta is one of the most delicious and well-loved meals, but sometimes the sauce, noodles, or cheese can be too heavy for summer supper. Hot summer nights are always best met with a fresh, light, tangy dinner. Find the best of both worlds with About Thyme’s Lemon Chicken Piccata recipe. This recipe ensures that you enjoy the light, floaty summer taste while fully indulging in your favorite Italian meal—in under 30 minutes! Not only is it delicious and easy to prepare, but this recipe is also guaranteed to be a hit with your favorite dinner companions.

Mediterranean Zucchini Boats

Try adding a splash of colorful Mediterranean flavor to your afternoon family meals for the perfect summer supper. These fun-to-make, serve-, and eat-bowls are not only delicious but are highly beneficial to your health. Made with a mix of zucchini, ground beef, various spices, and more veggies, you’ll have the meal of your life and hit your nutritional goals for the day! These irresistible bowls are perfect for sharing in a large setting or catered well to self-servings. Plus, you can have all of that ready to serve in under 45 minutes! With a 5-star rating from Gypsyrate, you won’t be the only one giving this fantastic recipe a try! It’s a win-win!

Summer is for adventure, relaxation, and spending your free time with those you love the most. Take advantage of it by cooking them the ideal summer meal.