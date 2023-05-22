Warm weather and blue skies are almost here, which means it’s time to put aside your winter habits and refresh your spring routine! To help you and your family refresh your routine, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares the following four tips to help you welcome the new season on the right foot.

1. Add color to your home

Brightening your home is a fun and easy way to make your space feel refreshed, while also boosting your mood. Colors can affect emotions, and bright colors in particular can help you to feel happy and energized. According to Better Homes and Gardens, bright, warm colors like orange, coral, pink and yellow can make your communal areas like kitchens, entryways and living rooms feel cheerful.

You don’t need to repaint your home to add color to its rooms. Try bringing in fresh flowers, colorful pillows and blankets to brighten up your space and reap the rewards!

2. Get a workout while running errands

It can be difficult to fit a workout into your routine when you’re busy running errands and prepping for the new season. However, you can tackle these activities together by doing both simultaneously! If you live in an apartment on an upper level, skip the elevator and take the stairs with your shopping bags for a quick strength workout. If you happen to live near stores that you frequent, try riding your bike or walk to and from with your purchases.

3. Add citrus to your cleaning routine

Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges are great for cleaning your home while also getting you into a spring mindset. A solution of lemon and vinegar can degrease your stovetop, or act as an all-purpose spray cleaner. Lemon and coarse salt can also scrub tough, stuck-on food off dishes. Since lemon and lime are also natural bleaching agents, you can use them to clean laundry stains. Plus, the smell of citrus can lift your mood!

4. Meal prep

Although mornings can be hectic, it’s important for kids to eat a balanced breakfast to ensure they kick their day off with plenty of energy! Meal prepping is a great way to make sure your family is getting the nutrition they need, while also helping you to take on the week’s meals with ease. Blatner suggests incorporating Eggland’s Best eggs into your meal prep, which have 10 times more Vitamin E and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs to provide a natural energy boost and support a healthy immune system.

Try these Breakfast Egg Boxes from Eggland’s Best, a quick and easy way to give your family a nutrient boost in the morning that will vitalize them for the day ahead!

Breakfast Egg Boxes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 5 boxes

Ingredients

5 Eggland’s Best large eggs

5 whole grain English muffin halves, toasted

2 1/2 cups grapes

5 ounces cheese, cut into cubes

Directions

1. Add Eggland’s Best eggs to a pot of water and bring to boil.

2. Reduce heat, simmer for 10 minutes and remove eggs.

3. Put eggs into a bowl of ice-cold water for 2 minutes. Peel and cut each in half.

4. Evenly split all the ingredients between 5 containers.

5. Cover containers and store in fridge for up to 5 days.







