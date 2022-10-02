There are many things to enjoy about fall. From cooler temperatures to the colors of the leaves, and all the fun activities that come with the changing of the season, it is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family. But along with the changing seasons and a slight chill in the air, come the looming days ahead of increased respiratory infections. This fall, don’t let pneumococcal pneumonia get in the way of taking in all the things this season has to offer.

Here are some fun, health-oriented activities to try this fall:

Take long walks outside: One of the best ways to stay active as the weather changes is taking a long walk to enjoy the fresh, crisp air.

Pick your own apples: Enjoy a healthy snack full of fiber and antioxidants by picking apples at a local apple orchard.

Hit the farmer’s market: Take advantage of fresh, organic fruits and veggies at your local farmer’s market, while supporting local businesses and farms.

Find out if you’re at risk for pneumococcal pneumonia and learn about vaccination to help prevent it.

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike any time of year, and pneumococcal vaccination is available year-round. While you’re getting vaccinated against flu this season, don’t forget to ask your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination. Even if you’ve already had a previous pneumonia vaccine, your healthcare provider may recommend it for additional protection.

What is pneumococcal pneumonia?

Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks. In severe cases, it can put you in the hospital and even be life-threatening.

Who is at risk?

The risk for pneumococcal pneumonia increases for adults 19 or older with certain chronic health conditions, including asthma, diabetes, COPD, and chronic heart disease, among others. People aged 65 or older are also at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, even if they’re generally healthy, because the immune system weakens with age.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist

No matter the season, it’s important to think about what you can do to help protect your health. Don’t wait — talk to a doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal vaccination. To learn more about the disease, risks, symptoms and more, visit KnowPneumonia.com.

