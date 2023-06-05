For many, graduation is a time to celebrate an important event in the lives of students, parents and families. It is an opportunity to honor the educational accomplishments of students, while providing memories and impressions that will last a lifetime. But in an era when everything is captured for social media, many wonder if some celebrations go too far…or if we should simply give a pass.

The Defender asked folks about their thoughts on this new way of celebrating. Check out what they had to say…and see some of the celebrations that have folks talking.

This graduation at a Baton Rouge high school went viral.

Sororities at Prairie View’s graduation ceremony broke into full-on strolls.

This student broke his foot hopping across the stage.

Let the people be heard

Nina Wilson Jones

“I’m old school. There’s a time and place for everything. Graduation ceremonies are no longer regal or sacred. We need some of that in our lives other than a legal courtroom.I think there should be a designated area for student celebrations immediately after and adjacent to the formal ceremony. Cut loose there and have your family join you. But some of this carrying-on in front of the school officials, officers and specialist guests is out of hand, distasteful and disrespectful. When you graduate, you’ve achieved a major life milestone. Not every achievement should be celebrated with twerking. We’ve not taught entire generations the definition of reverence.”

Shirley Prejean Malonson

“Let them celebrate in good taste! I love it!!”

Sharon Watkins Jones

“Everything isn’t for everywhere. Celebrate outside the ceremony.”

Bernice Dickey

“It’s their moment to shine, if the university didn’t warn against it then they’re within reason in how they celebrate across the stage. OAN, my daughter’s PWU warned and threatened them that if they did anything greek-related to celebrate as they walked they would be fined and diploma held until it was paid! Needless to say, there was none of this at her stoic and “respectful” graduation ceremony!”

Jacquie Hood Martin

“Seems like that would be what’s permissible at the school. There is a difference between decorum and desecration. I’m here for the culture! All things in moderation. Walk across the stage respectfully, and stroll on back to your seat. Understand liability when doing the most and too much. That’s my D9 cents worth.”

Chelle Bonner

“Let Them Celebrate; They Worked Hard For This.”

Kimberly Tennile

“It doesn’t bother me. Being respectable never helped us be any safer. Our culture is not made lesser for not adhering to societal norms.”

Christina Christina

“Not the time or place for that! Keep it moving!”

Felicia Marie

“I must admit ain’t nothing like seeing a Que stomp across the stage in his gold boots receiving his degree. As long as it does not cause complete disruption it’s fine in small doses. I will say if the person behind them name cannot be heard that’s a disruption.”

Vernita Harris

“We so special. Back in da day, we walked with respect because of pride in our family accomplishments.”

Janice Mattin Hunter

Do that outside after graduation on the block or at the party. After sitting for hours on hours, that can wait lol…

Valerie Bush

“I’m not D9, but I think it is a time and a place for the celebration and it’s not on the stage. Often times it holds up the ceremony and/or prevents the audience from hearing the other names being called, which impedes the other person’s family from being able to acknowledge them.”

Nadiya Blair

“I don’t know what these graduates went through, so they should rep whatever they’d like! Be safe and swift. You don’t need to be subtle. You can’t spell pomp without pop .”

Eartha S. Dunston

“I prefer the dignity of celebrating academia during the actual ceremony. Now the night before and afterwards, go off!! It’s a bit distracting.”

Carlita Ferguson

“Students in BGLOs aren’t the only students making a spectacle of themselves crossing the stage. To me it is distasteful for any student to behave in this manner at such an occasion.”

Diane Allen

“I was so excited when I received my master’s degree I ran into the arms of President Rudley (Texas Southern University) 2012. Tears of joy and Hallelujah Praise was all over me. I was 55 years old. Yes, sometimes it takes all that. Especially when you discover what it took to get that graduate to that place. Let them celebrate.”

Njeri Mathis Rutledge

“Decided to watch the whole video. Some of them just dropped it like it’s hot and paused the program. I have 2 degrees and I have attended countless graduations as a faculty member. I understand the hard work, joy and sacrifice, but wrong place/wrong time. It’s giving off tacky and selfish vibes to not just walk but have an entire mini-dance routine.”

Sherry Caldwell-Youngblood

“Just walk across with dignity and pride. Celebrate after the ceremony is over. You have strolled all year on the campus. One last stroll until homecoming afterwards.”

Terri Johnson

“A step show on stage is a bit much. Throw up your sign and move on.”

M Dolores Collins

“I love a good stepshow, but there is a time and a place for everything. Everyone has to try to outdo the ones before them and that gets old. It’s also inconsiderate to non-Greeks. Love my DST, but I don’t want to see your stroll either during graduation ceremony.”

Charlotte Vanessa Jones

“I love us for real, let these youth enjoy and celebrate!!! I’m sick us with the respectability BS. Stepping, strolling dancing across the stage doesn’t hurt anybody and it doesn’t make ‘us’ look bad. We so worried about the white gaze.”

Erika Wilson

“I cringe. Just walk across the stage. There are hundreds of other graduates that are walking. Don’t hold up the graduation. Everyone is proud; everyone worked hard. Set it off when you get back to the quad/plot/parking lot. When my son graduated from high school last year, he told me he was going to do a backflip on stage. He had bets going with his friends. I told him unless they could pay his medical bills if there was a mishap, he better walk straight and remain upright or I would embarrass him at graduation. Needless to say, there was no flipping because I’m THAT OLD SCHOOL MOMMA. I realize that high school graduations are monumental for many families, as that may be it for that child. College graduations are even bigger, as that person may have been the first to attend college and graduate or have a story of surviving many ups and downs. I don’t agree with all the excessive celebration on stage. I think after graduation is the perfect atmosphere.”