The Zeus Network is bringing us another show that is sure to be pure entertainment. The next series that is in the works a reality show called Baby Mamas of Los Angeles. According to social media posts, Natalie Nunn, Brittany Renner and Yasmine Lopez will be executive producing. Casting calls are currently being held.

“Executive Producers @realmissnatalienunn, @theyasminelopez, and myself are teaming up for a new series that’s going to keep you glued to your TV screens!!!,” Renner wrote on Instagram.