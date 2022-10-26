According to a newly released report, Beyoncé is the second-most beautiful woman in the world next to the model Bella Hadid.

The report is based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi and uses a computerized mapping system created by the London-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva that measures physical perfection.

“The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance,” it states in the report. “Artists and Architects used an equation known as the Golden Ratio as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces.”

Beyoncé scored 99.6 percent for the overall shape of her face, and the shape of her eyebrows received an 87 percent score.

The singer’s eye positioning came in at 94.7 percent, the shape of her lips at 95.7 and her chin scored 92.2 percent, which left her with a total “Golden Ratio Rating” of 92.44.

“Beyoncé looks incredible as she approaches her 40s,” Silva explained. “She had a new perfect score for her face shape but was marked down for her eyebrows and chin.”

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” he added.

The top 10 list shows little evidence of women of color. Besides Beyoncé, Hadid is half-Palestinian. Others on it include Amber Heard (No. 3), Taylor Swift (No. 5), Kate Moss (No. 6) and Cara Delevingne (No. 10).

De Silva said Hadid is the top pick for her “stunning facial symmetry.” But a lot of folks strongly disagreed with his list and considered it complete foolishness.

” Howwwwwww?,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“Clearly beauty is in the (blind) eye of the beholder,” wrote another.

” The lies , the lies ,the mother f**king lies . ” a third person wrote.