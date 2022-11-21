Dr. Carla Wyatt was recently elected Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position.

“I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in this election,” said Dr. Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer-elect. “I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee stated, “I’m excited about the vision and experience Dr. Wyatt is bringing to the Treasurer’s office. As our county gets more and more diverse, we’re seeing a breakthrough, and public officials are looking more like the communities they serve. Groups that had traditionally been excluded from real opportunities to run for elected office are getting a fairer shake at public service. I am excited that Dr. Wyatt is joining us in county leadership, and I look forward to serving the people of Harris County together.”

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth stated, “I congratulate Dr. Carla Wyatt for this historic accomplishment. She has served Harris County in other roles for many years and I have confidence that she will work hard as County Treasurer.”

Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis stated, “I’m incredibly proud of County Treasurer-elect Dr. Carla Wyatt and proud of the voters for electing people who truly represent the most diverse county in America. I’m excited about the future and ready to work with our newly-elected officials.”

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton stated, “Dr. Wyatt is a go-getter and has been a great asset to my office. She’s a trusted leader, and I know she’s going to do a fantastic job as Harris County Treasurer. I’m proud of her amazing achievement”

Dr. Wyatt’s election comes two years after Christian D. Menefee was elected as the first African American Harris County Attorney, and Teneshia Hudspeth as the first African American elected Harris County Clerk.