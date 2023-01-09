Thousands of people tuned in to watch Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become Speaker of the House, after 15 grueling votes. But in the midst of the saga, were two Black women, The Honorable Cheryl L. Johnson, clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, and House Reading Clerk Tylease Alli.

Johnson’s calm demeanor and poise during the multiple rounds of voting was impressive, especially in light of the bleak outlook to a successful outcome. Bloomberg described her as an “unlikely folk hero.” Some on social media have even suggested she should be the new speaker.

Ali gained notoriety during the House roll call process. Former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi appointed Alli in March 2021 to replace a retiring clerk.

“She is known and respected by Members and staff on both sides of the aisle for her great experience, dedication and integrity,” Pelosi said in a prior statement.

She has been in the role for almost two years, previously serving as chief clerk of the House Education and Labor Committee. Prior to that time, Alli served as a clerk with the House Committee on Education and Workforce.

Alli is a 2002 graduate of Michigan State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology and political science.

What may appear to be a generally mundane task has been thrust into the spotlight as a necessary part of democracy with Republican shenanigans dragging out the speaker process into a fourth day.

Newsone contributed to this report.